Donald Trump Says Exercising Is 'Boring' as His Junk Food Eating Habits Are Exposed: 'I Don't Like It'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump isn’t exactly focused on fitness when it comes to his daily routine.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, January 1, The Wall Street Journal published a detailed profile on the president, titled As Signs of Aging Emerge, Trump Responds With Defiance. The report took a closer look at how the oldest man ever to hold the office approaches both his diet and physical health.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Trump made it clear that structured exercise simply isn’t his thing — aside from spending time on the golf course.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he does not enjoy exercising.

Article continues below advertisement

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” he said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the piece, the WSJ touched on Trump’s eating habits, noting that his diet hasn’t changed much over the years. The outlet revisited an October 2025 podcast interview with Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, who recalled traveling with Trump during the 2024 campaign and being stunned by how much fast food the president consumed.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Gruters, Trump had “hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gruters added that the situation was even more surprising, saying, “I think he combined two of them.”

Article continues below advertisement

The report also addressed Trump’s much-discussed swollen ankles, which were previously linked to “chronic venous insufficiency.” The condition, common among older adults, occurs when valves in the veins don’t work properly, making it harder for blood to travel from the legs back to the heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @themainewonk/X The president also hates using compression socks for his swollen ankles.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, noted that the condition is treatable and said the president briefly wore compression socks to help manage the swelling — though that didn’t last long. “I didn’t like them,” Trump said during the interview.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, aides reportedly said the swelling has since improved. Barbabella also shared that Trump takes aspirin daily for “cardiac prevention,” specifically 325 milligrams. For comparison, the Mayo Clinic notes that a low-dose aspirin is typically 81 milligrams.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’d rather have me take the smaller one,” Trump said of his doctors' recommendation. “I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump also addressed an incident involving Pam Bondi that resulted in a cut on his hand. “The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump said. The injury reportedly alarmed some witnesses, according to a person familiar with the exchange, and aides noted it wasn’t the first time his hand had been slashed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently uses concealer to cover up his hands.

Article continues below advertisement

To cover up the injury, Trump admitted he uses concealer on his hands. “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” he said, adding that it’s helpful after he gets “whacked again by someone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Observers have recently pointed out that the concealer on the back of Trump’s hand often appears to be a different shade than his skin tone.

Article continues below advertisement

The president also addressed concerns about photos showing him seemingly dozing off during public events. Trump admitted he struggles to sleep at night and often sends texts or makes calls to aides at 2 a.m. or later.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he is 'never been a big sleeper.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve never been a big sleeper,” Trump said. He went on to dismiss the viral images of him appearing tired at official functions.