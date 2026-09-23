Politics Donald Trump Mocked by Critics for Not Remembering Marco Rubio Is Right Next to Him at Press Conference: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump was dragged when he asked where Marco Rubio was despite the politician sitting right next to him. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 23 2026, Updated 10:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump was mercilessly mocked after a viral moment during a panel at the United Nations General Assembly, as he didn’t seem to realize that Secretary of State and newly named National Security Adviser Marco Rubio was sitting right next to him when he asked where he was. During the event, Trump publicly thanked Rubio, stating, “I'd like to thank the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Where's Marco? He’s never very far away.” However, Rubio sat directly next to Trump on his right. Rubio had to awkwardly point to himself to show he was right there, prompting laughter in the room and sparking a wave of Marco Polo jokes and criticism across social media about Trump's awareness.

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Donald Trump Gets Dragged

Trump: "Where's Marco?"



(Marco is sitting literally right next to him!) pic.twitter.com/HJ4SBPVQgM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Marco Rubio had to point to himself after the flub.

“Well, he is Little Marco,” quipped one commenter, nodding to Trump’s nickname for him during the 2016 presidential campaign. “A literal dementia patient is running the country. This is embarrassing,” said another. “That’s the same guy with nuclear codes trying to win a war in Iran. Do you think Trump is going to be able to resolve the gas, food, and housing affordability crisis when he doesn’t even know who is a foot away from him?” wondered a third critic. “Marco looks like he wants out,” observed someone else about the multitasking former Florida senator.

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio was recently appointed the job of National Security Adviser.

Rubio is attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as both the U.S. Secretary of State and the newly appointed, full-time National Security Adviser under the Trump administration. He is the first person to hold both titles simultaneously since Henry Kissinger in the 1970s.

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Source: MEGA Marco Rubio is a possible contender to run in the 2028 presidential election.

The president’s most recent slip-up adds to growing speculation of his failing cognitive abilities. A rambling, mid-September address at a White House Rose Garden dinner drew fresh attention. Critics maintain his speech patterns show growing "cognitive struggles," including an inability to stay on topic, repeating old anecdotes, or making mathematically impossible claims.

Concerns About Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Mental health professionals have observed a 'marked deterioration in cognitive functioning.'