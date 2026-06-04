Politics Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Holding Up Poster Comparing Reflecting Pool to World's Tallest Skyscrapers: 'This Is Just Embarrassing' Source: MEGA Donald Trump compared the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to One World Trade Center, the Empire State Building and the Sears Tower. Lesley Abravanel June 4 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump faced widespread online ridicule after proudly displaying a poster that compared the length of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., to the heights of the world's tallest skyscrapers. The poster featured a scale graphic showing the 2,030-foot reflecting pool next to the One World Trade Center, the Empire State Building and the Sears Tower. Trump held up the chart in an Oval Office press gaggle on Wednesday, June 3, to boast about the sheer size of the landmark, emphasizing to reporters that if skyscrapers were laid on their sides, "It'll take two or three of them to fill it in.”

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Trump awkwardly holds up a large poster comparing the size of the Reflecting Pool to various buildings pic.twitter.com/PmAqJQZMLN — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 3, 2026 Source: @factpostnews

Critics and social media users immediately mocked the bizarre presentation and the comparison between a horizontal pool and vertical buildings. The graphic quickly spawned memes and satirical commentary, with many comparing the chart to a classic construction developer's pitch rather than a typical political update. “This is just embarrassing,” said Trisha Hope, a self-described MAGA supporter and January 6 activist.

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This is just embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/MqyEu8bTlA — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) June 3, 2026 Source: @JustTheTweets17

A Tucker Carlson parody account agreed, mocking the POTUS, saying, "It's the straightest pool. It's straighter than a strait. Amazing pool, they all love it. Men love it, women love it, it's the best place go on a date and order her mousse." “We’ve got Iranian missiles flying all around over the Persian Gulf, and Trump is talking about how big the pool is. Ridiculous,” said conservative lawyer Paul Bonneson. This visual gag followed earlier backlash after Trump referred to the iconic historic landmark as a "reflecting lake" and "reflecting pond" and boasted that he would make the project "waterproof" with an industrial-grade sealer and a bright blue coating.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled over the poster, titled 'Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers.'

His handling of the pool also sparked controversy and a lawsuit from landscape architects who argued the industrial blue paint fundamentally alters its historic visual character. But it was also the almost 80-year-old’s physical handling of the monstrous poster that sparked commentary. “Donald Trump: He was once a grifting conman. He is now a cognitively compromised grifting conman,” quipped one.

'His Followers Are Morons'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump critics reminded the president there are skyscrapers much taller than the ones featured on his poster.