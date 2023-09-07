Ex-Biden Spokesperson Hounded About President's Shrinking Poll Numbers Ahead of 2024 Election

"There's a lot of information that doesn't get folded into a question the way it's posed to somebody who's responding to a poll," the former White House employee said, defending her former boss while also noting his team has yet to be "rattled" by the numbers "because their view is going to be 500 polls between now and Election Day."

However, Biden does have a long road ahead of him to get not only Republicans, but also weary Democrats, on his side. "That's a challenge. I don't think anybody saying that's easy," Bedingfield admitted. "As Biden would say, don't compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative."