Ex-Biden Spokesperson Hounded About President's Shrinking Poll Numbers Ahead of 2024 Election
Former staffers are feeling the heat over President Joe Biden's dwindling poll numbers.
During a Thursday, September 7, appearance on CNN This Morning, former Biden Communications Director Kate Bedingfield was in the hot seat when asked how the commander-in-chief will get himself in front of his less than favorable public standing before the 2024 election.
"There's a lot of information that doesn't get folded into a question the way it's posed to somebody who's responding to a poll," the former White House employee said, defending her former boss while also noting his team has yet to be "rattled" by the numbers "because their view is going to be 500 polls between now and Election Day."
However, Biden does have a long road ahead of him to get not only Republicans, but also weary Democrats, on his side. "That's a challenge. I don't think anybody saying that's easy," Bedingfield admitted. "As Biden would say, don't compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative."
During the politically driven sit down, one of former President Barack Obama's advisors, David Axel, expressed his doubts about how the former Senator can come back from this. "These numbers are not good, but they're consistent with most of the other polling that we've seen," he explained.
"The country is in a sour mood. He's not getting credit for what I think is a fairly substantial list of achievements. And there is real concern about his age," Axel noted of the 80-year-old.
Not to mention, Biden will most likely be facing off against former President Donald Trump, who has a penchant for low blows. "Sometimes you have to win ugly. And I think that's what lies ahead here for this President in this White House," he added.
As OK! previously reported, many people have expressed concern over Biden's age and whether he can continue leading the country. "73 percent of the people are really smart, because he is too old. That's the bottom line. He's just too old. And you see it every day in him," Republican Chris Christie claimed in a recent interview, referring to a poll conducted about the topic.