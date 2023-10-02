'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally
During Donald Trump's latest rally in Iowa, the former president appeared unwell as he went on several different tangents. From talking about Ron DeSantis to how he doesn't look good on television, people were confused at his speech.
"Wow, someone is really doing well over there. Indict him! Indict him! Indict the senator right over there — that beautiful female. Indict her! You know what, I got elected. I say, 'Somebody is doing well over there,'" he said in his speech on Sunday, October 1.
But people were confused at the point Trump, 77, was trying to convey, leading to many leaving comments on social media.
One person wrote, "Oh my god, he is losing it," while another said, "Is it any wonder you never see Melania with him?"
A third person joked, "Melania and Barron have left the building long time go," while a fourth said, "Grandpa took too many of his meds."
As OK! previously reported, Trump also spoke about how his wife, Melania Trump, doesn't approve of his recent TV appearances.
"The lights get much more powerful, but you look like c--- on television. I was going to tell my people. I am telling my people now. These lights are so powerful they probably cost a lot of money. We're doing so well, but these lights are no good. Number one, you can hardly see the audience. Number two, when you go home to watch it with our great first lady, she said, 'You didn't look good. Too much light!' These lights are terrible," the 77-year-old said at his recent rally in Iowa on Sunday, October 1.
This is hardly the first time Donald's mental fitness has been called into question.
After people declared President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 election due to his age, Donald hit back at people telling him to step down, too.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.
Donald even claimed he would put together arrangements for the potential exam.
“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me,” he stated. “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”