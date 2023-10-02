OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally

donald trump cognitive speech
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 2 2023, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

During Donald Trump's latest rally in Iowa, the former president appeared unwell as he went on several different tangents. From talking about Ron DeSantis to how he doesn't look good on television, people were confused at his speech.

"Wow, someone is really doing well over there. Indict him! Indict him! Indict the senator right over there — that beautiful female. Indict her! You know what, I got elected. I say, 'Somebody is doing well over there,'" he said in his speech on Sunday, October 1.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cognitive test
Source: mega

Donald Trump went on a rant during his rally in Iowa on October 1.

But people were confused at the point Trump, 77, was trying to convey, leading to many leaving comments on social media.

One person wrote, "Oh my god, he is losing it," while another said, "Is it any wonder you never see Melania with him?"

A third person joked, "Melania and Barron have left the building long time go," while a fourth said, "Grandpa took too many of his meds."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cognitive test
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke about various topics during his speech.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump also spoke about how his wife, Melania Trump, doesn't approve of his recent TV appearances.

"The lights get much more powerful, but you look like c--- on television. I was going to tell my people. I am telling my people now. These lights are so powerful they probably cost a lot of money. We're doing so well, but these lights are no good. Number one, you can hardly see the audience. Number two, when you go home to watch it with our great first lady, she said, 'You didn't look good. Too much light!' These lights are terrible," the 77-year-old said at his recent rally in Iowa on Sunday, October 1.

This is hardly the first time Donald's mental fitness has been called into question.

After people declared President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 election due to his age, Donald hit back at people telling him to step down, too.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rally cognitive
Source: mega

The businessman made it clear he's all there mentally.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”

“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cognitive speech rally
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently lashes out on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Donald even claimed he would put together arrangements for the potential exam.

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me,” he stated. “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.