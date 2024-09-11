Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Putting on Too Much 'Orange Bronzer' Ahead of 2024 Presidential Debate: 'Whoever Did His Makeup Needs to Be Fired'
Donald Trump was urged to go easy on the makeup during the 2024 presidential debate.
Many people weighed in on X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the ex-president's face, which looked a bit too orange.
One person wrote, "Donald Trump would really benefit from learning what his colors are. Someone needs to take away the warm bronzer!" while another said, "Donald Trump might not want have put on the orange bronzer before the debate, because he’s coming out of this COOKED."
A third person stated, "Whoever did Trump's makeup needs to be fired," while another person added, "They didn't blend the concealer under his eyes or the foundation around his ears/hairline."
A fifth person stated: "Trump's makeup looks horrible. He looks like he’s got camouflage on. #Debate2024."
In late August, Trump got people's attention at his Las Vegas rally — but for the wrong reasons.
While talking on August 23, the politician's appearance made headlines.
"Looks like he’s slathering on that bronzer with a paint brush now," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside a photo of Trump.
"Oh there's more than bronzer in that. I'm going with some foundation with formaldehyde as a base," a second person wrote about Trump, while another added, "It looks like he uses 1" 3M Scotch® Exterior Surface Painter’s Tape 2097 to make a fake tan line an exact inch in front of his hairline."
As OK! previously reported, Trump faced off against Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10.
However, people thought Trump was losing it as he blamed Harris for his July assassination attempt.
"This is the one that weaponized, not me," Trump said. "She weaponized. I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They talk about democracy, I'm a threat."
"Trump just blamed Kamala Harris for getting 'shot in the head.' Completely unhinged," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Others also weighed in on Trump's mental fitness. One person wrote, "This is embarrassing for him and it’s so great," while another said, "He already has diarrhea of the mouth lol."