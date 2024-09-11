'Completely Unhinged': Donald Trump Blames Kamala Harris for Getting 'Shot in the Head' During 2024 Debate
Donald Trump made a crazy claim during the 2024 presidential debate.
While bringing up his July assassination attempt, the ex-president, 78, claimed Kamala Harris is the reason he got "shot in the head."
"This is the one that weaponized, not me," Trump said. "She weaponized. I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They talk about democracy, I'm a threat."
"Trump just blamed Kamala Harris for getting 'shot in the head.' Completely unhinged," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Others also weighed in on Trump's mental fitness. One person wrote, "This is embarrassing for him and it’s so great," while another said, "He already has diarrhea of the mouth lol."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet during his rally in Butler, Penn.
- Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Hates' Kamala Harris During 2024 Presidential Debate: 'He Can't Stand Her'
- Kamala Harris Jokes Donald Trump Rally Attendees 'Leave Early Out of Exhaustion and Boredom' at 2024 Presidential Debate
- Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Sharing 'Racist' AI Art After J.D. Vance Repeats Bizarre Rumors About Immigrants
Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump's doctor, later weighed in on the politician's injury.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” Jackson shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.
Trump was recently accused of staging the whole event.
In a new photo uploaded to social media, the politician's ear, which was shot at during the event, seemed perfectly fine.
"Look at that ear. No scar or nothing. It was all staged," one person claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One person wrote, "He is a liar," while another said, "Again if Trump’s mouth is open he’s lying."
A third person added, "You are an idiot. It was a graze. Of course it’s healed."
Others also came to Trump's defense, as two people were killed that day. "What kind of person would disregard the loss of life that day?" one person asked, while another said, "Right, 2 people died that day, including the shooter. 2 people also spent weeks in intensive care. If you believe that was staged, you might just be a lunatic! Seek professional help!"