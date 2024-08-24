Donald Trump Called Out for Looking Like He 'Slathered on Bronzer With a Paint Brush' Onto His Face for Las Vegas Rally
Donald Trump's bright orange face grabbed people's attention at his Las Vegas rally.
During the Friday, August 23, political event in Nevada, the right-wing leader, 78, appeared especially spray-tanned as he delivered his remarks to his followers.
"Looks like he’s slathering on that bronzer with a paint brush now," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside a photo of Trump.
"Oh there's more than bronzer in that. I'm going with some foundation with formaldehyde as a base," a second penned about his appearance.
"It looks like he uses 1" 3M Scotch® Exterior Surface Painter’s Tape 2097 to make a fake tan line an exact inch in front of his hairline," a third chimed in.
That wasn't the only funny element of Trump's visit to Sin City. As OK! previously reported, the internet could not get over how the businessman looked like he was holding the rally in an Italian restaurant.
"Is Trump speaking from inside a Buca di Beppo?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user remarked while referencing the West Coast restaurant chain.
"I think Donald is at Olive Garden," a second person jokingly said of the background.
- Donald Trump's Las Vegas Rally Torn Apart for Looking Like He's at an Italian Restaurant: Watch
- Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at 'Haters' After Receiving Backlash for 'Liking' Donald Trump Campaign Post
- Donald Trump Mocked for Refusing to 'Shut Up' as Fox News Attempts to End Their Interview Multiple Times
"I really want to hate on Donald, but I also really like endless breadsticks," a third chimed in.
The Trump campaign has had quite an eventful week after third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his own campaign and endorsed the former Republican president.
"I encourage you to vote for me," the environmental lawyer began in a statement. "I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kennedy Jr. went on to explain that there wasn't any "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control" as it stands right now.
"So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued about dropping out of the Presidential race. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."