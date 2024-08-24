OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Called Out for Looking Like He 'Slathered on Bronzer With a Paint Brush' Onto His Face for Las Vegas Rally

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was trolled for his bright orange face during his Las Vegas rally.

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's bright orange face grabbed people's attention at his Las Vegas rally.

During the Friday, August 23, political event in Nevada, the right-wing leader, 78, appeared especially spray-tanned as he delivered his remarks to his followers.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RONFILIPKOWSKI/X

"Looks like he’s slathering on that bronzer with a paint brush now," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside a photo of Trump.

"Oh there's more than bronzer in that. I'm going with some foundation with formaldehyde as a base," a second penned about his appearance.

"It looks like he uses 1" 3M Scotch® Exterior Surface Painter’s Tape 2097 to make a fake tan line an exact inch in front of his hairline," a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out looking slathered bronzer las vegas rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was trolled for his bright orange face during his Las Vegas rally.

Article continues below advertisement

That wasn't the only funny element of Trump's visit to Sin City. As OK! previously reported, the internet could not get over how the businessman looked like he was holding the rally in an Italian restaurant.

"Is Trump speaking from inside a Buca di Beppo?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user remarked while referencing the West Coast restaurant chain.

"I think Donald is at Olive Garden," a second person jokingly said of the background.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out looking slathered bronzer las vegas rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was also called out for his rally looking like an Italian eatery.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"I really want to hate on Donald, but I also really like endless breadsticks," a third chimed in.

The Trump campaign has had quite an eventful week after third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his own campaign and endorsed the former Republican president.

"I encourage you to vote for me," the environmental lawyer began in a statement. "I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out looking slathered bronzer las vegas rally
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy recently threw his support behind Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kennedy Jr. went on to explain that there wasn't any "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control" as it stands right now.

"So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued about dropping out of the Presidential race. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.