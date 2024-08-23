'Mental Breakdown': Donald Trump Mocked for Dialing Numbers on His Phone During Interview About Kamala Harris' Nomination
Former President Donald Trump shared his reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic nomination acceptance speech during an awkward phone interview with Fox News.
The 78-year-old said his "biggest reaction" to the vice president's address was wondering "why didn't she do the things that she's complaining about" while part of the Biden administration.
"She could have done it three and a half years ago. She could do it tonight by leaving the auditorium and going to Washington, D.C., and closing the border," he added. "She doesn't need a bill. I didn't have a bill. I closed the border and created the safest border we've ever had in the history of our country."
Trump appeared scattered throughout the interview, hopping from topic to topic, and was frequently heard hitting the buttons on his phone while he spoke.
Several critics of the former president took to X to mock how "rattled" he sounded during the call.
One user shared a clip of the Fox News interview in a post that read, "Trump is officially in CODE: RED. This 78-year-old is about to be up all night, high blood pressure and all!"
Another user commented, "Dude is literally having a mental breakdown on live TV. So delicious."
A third person joked, "Expected him to start yelling 'Mom! I am on the phone! Get off the extension!!!'"
- Donald Trump Roasted After 'Indirectly Endorsing' Kamala Harris: 'It's Almost Painful to Watch'
- 'He Looks Like He's Melting': Donald Trump Ridiculed Over Unflattering Images From His Recent Visit to the Border
- Chrissy Teigen Mocks 'Spiraling' Donald Trump for Mispronouncing Kamala Harris' Name: 'My 1-Year-Old Can Say It'
During Vice President Harris' speech, Trump expressed his thoughts on various topics through his social media platform, Truth Social.
"A lot of talk about childhood, we've got to get to the Border, Inflation, and Crime!" he wrote.
He also penned a post that read, "WHERE'S HUNTER" and added that her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, "was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH."
Trump's comments left many scratching their heads, questioning the former president's mental state throughout the night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Vice President Harris did not shy away from targeting her Republican opponent during her speech. She warned voters about the potential consequences of Trump's re-election, particularly in light of the controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity in the recent past.
Harris also held Trump accountable for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which ended federal protection of abortion in June 2022.