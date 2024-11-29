'You're a Disgrace': Donald Trump Slammed for 'Divisive' Thanksgiving Message to 'Radical Left Lunatics'

The politician's controversial holiday message echoes similar sentiments to the post he made last Thanksgiving, which dragged New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, who was presiding over his New York civil fraud case at the time.

"Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial," he said on Thursday, November 23.

"And Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to H---; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY."