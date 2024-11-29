'You're a Disgrace': Donald Trump Slammed for 'Divisive' Thanksgiving Message to 'Radical Left Lunatics'
President-elect Donald Trump faced backlash from critics after sharing a "mean" Thanksgiving post to social media.
"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday, November 28.
"Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!" he concluded.
His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 46, shared the post and added, "Legendary. Mean Tweets and soon world peace. We are back. Happy Thanksgiving America."
While many Trump supporters in the comments sections of both posts rejoiced that the president-elect was making backhanded Thanksgiving posts again, some critics called out the 78-year-old for spreading negativity on a holiday meant to celebrate being thankful.
One X user wrote, "Really hard to explain this divisive nonsense. You are an embarrassment to the whole world. America is great now though could be better, and will be great and keep trying to be better long after you are gone."
Another person added, "I’m glad you’re not even pretending to want to unite this nation. You’re a disgrace and many more people will realize this soon."
A third person agreed, "No one has divided us more than Trump," and a fourth simply penned, "What are you, 9?"
The politician's controversial holiday message echoes similar sentiments to the post he made last Thanksgiving, which dragged New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, who was presiding over his New York civil fraud case at the time.
"Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial," he said on Thursday, November 23.
"And Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to H---; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY."