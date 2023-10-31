Ivanka Trump's Testimony in Dad Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Delayed, Former First Daughter Scheduled to Be the Final Witness
Ivanka Trump was given a few more days to prepare her testimony in dad Donald Trump's civil fraud case.
The mother-of-three was set to take the stand in NYC on Friday, November 3, but that's now been pushed to Wednesday, November 8.
Judge Arthur Engoron confirmed the update and was also the one who rejected the blonde beauty's original bid to avoid testifying in the case. If everything goes as planned, Ivanka, 43, will be the last person to testify, as her brothers Eric, 39, and Don Jr., 45, as well as Donald himself, will do so earlier that week.
As OK! reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Donald, his company and its executives — which includes his two eldest sons — for allegedly inflating his assets to help secure loans and business deals.
At first, Ivanka's lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, attempted to have her subpoena dismissed, arguing that the fashion designer hasn't lived in NY since 2017. However, State Attorney Kevin Wallace countered by highlighting her position in the Trump Organization and the NY properties she still owns.
Judge Engoron agreed with Wallace, stating a trial is "a search for the truth" and that the law is "entitled to every person's evidence."
After the decision was made, the former host of The Apprentice lashed out via Truth Social.
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," he spewed.
"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me," continued Donald. "This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME."
Being ordered to court was a huge blow for Ivanka, who last year, announced she would be stepping away from the world of politics to focus on raising her family with husband Jared Kushner, 42.
She made her decision public shortly after the businessman revealed he would be running for office again.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said. "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
In response, the former POTUS claimed he didn't want the parents-of-three working with him anyway.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President," he wrote on Truth Social. "And, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond."