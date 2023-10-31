Ivanka Trump's Testimony in Dad Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Delayed, Former First Daughter Scheduled to Be the Final Witness

As OK! reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Donald, his company and its executives — which includes his two eldest sons — for allegedly inflating his assets to help secure loans and business deals.

At first, Ivanka's lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, attempted to have her subpoena dismissed, arguing that the fashion designer hasn't lived in NY since 2017. However, State Attorney Kevin Wallace countered by highlighting her position in the Trump Organization and the NY properties she still owns.

Judge Engoron agreed with Wallace, stating a trial is "a search for the truth" and that the law is "entitled to every person's evidence."