'Narcissist' Donald Trump Mocked for 'Wandering Aimlessly' as He Searches for People to Fawn Over Him at Mar-a-Lago

By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was mocked on social media after a video of him walking around one of his clubs searching for cheers and admiration from his fans went viral.

former president donald trump plays same songs clubs spotify playlist
Donald Trump was caught on video wandering around Mar-a-Lago.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the Medias Touch Network, shared a clip from one of Trump's fans that captured the ex-prez looking out into the crowd and only smiling once the small group cheered out to him.

Filipkowski called the Mar-a-Lago resort "such a weird place," mocking Trump and his supporters for their "strange" para-social relationship.

One person commented on the post asking, "Does he just wander aimlessly in search of adoration?"

A second user joked, "Yes he does. Item A of every 'rule' in the membership agreement specifically states 'thou shall cheer, clap & call his name upon seeing him.' Line B states 'all females showing cleavage shall pose 4 pics, while holding their thumbs up' as well." A third person followed up, writing, "What's sad is I know this is a joke... but it's probably not too far off."

donald trump mocked wandering aimlessly fawn over him mar a lago
Donald Trump was called a 'narcissist' for always looking for praise.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
As OK! previously reported, Trump said that "beautiful women" at his Mar-a-Lago events would drive him "crazy."

Speculations about the former president's relationship with his wife have arisen, especially considering Melania Trump's reduced presence in the ex-prez's 2024 electoral activities and events at their Palm Beach home compared to 2020 and 2016.

donald trump mocked wandering aimlessly fawn over him mar a lago
Donald Trump lives at Mar-a-Lago with Melania Trump.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former aide and close confidant of the former first lady, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shed some light on the former first couple's relationship.

"Let me bottom line this for you," Wolkoff wrote. "Perception is everything to the Trump Family, so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He's been doing neither recently."

Mar-a-Lago is at the center of one of Donald's indictments after the FBI had to raid the property to retrieve several boxes worth of classified documents.

The search warrant and accompanying affidavit listed three federal criminal statutes as the basis of the investigation. The former president called the raid a "national travesty" and the following indictment related to the event a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by the Democrats to "rig the upcoming election."

