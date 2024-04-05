'Narcissist' Donald Trump Mocked for 'Wandering Aimlessly' as He Searches for People to Fawn Over Him at Mar-a-Lago

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former aide and close confidant of the former first lady, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shed some light on the former first couple's relationship.

"Let me bottom line this for you," Wolkoff wrote. "Perception is everything to the Trump Family, so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He's been doing neither recently."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!