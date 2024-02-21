Donald Trump Mocks Potential 2024 Running Mate Tim Scott for His Failed Presidential Bid: 'I Watched His Campaign'
Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump expressed interest in potentially selecting South Carolina Senator Tim Scott as his running mate.
This consideration was indicated on Tuesday, February 20, when Trump praised Scott for his loyalty, albeit with some jabs made at the senator's failed presidential campaign.
During a recent appearance on The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked about the qualities he sought in a running mate. He emphasized the importance of choosing someone who could potentially act as a capable president if the need arose.
Subsequently, Trump shifted the focus to Scott, highlighting his advocacy and support.
"A lot of people are talking about that gentleman right over there, and he's been so great," Trump noted, gesturing toward Scott, who was seated in the audience.
"He's been such a great advocate. I have to say, I don’t, this is in a very positive way: Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself," Trump continued, giving a backhanded compliment to his former primary rival. "I watched his campaign and he doesn't like talking about himself, but boy does he talk about Trump. And I said, you know, I called him. I said, 'Tim, you’re better for me than you were for yourself.'"
Trump indicated a favorable view toward the senator, going as far as to call him a "fantastic person" despite having a list of potential candidates still under consideration for VP.
Trump had previously attacked Scott while on the campaign trail, even after he had pledged loyalty to the former president.
Shortly after Scott endorsed Trump, the New York businessman turned GOP leader introduced him at an event by alluding to salacious rumors that the recently engaged senator is gay.
“Today it was a big story, the biggest story out there: He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen. What’s going on?” asked Trump mischievously.
Trump also used Scott to attack his lone Republican rival in the GOP primary Nikki Haley, alluding to Scott betraying his former governor to join the "winning side."
"Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim? And think of it. Appointed and you’re the senator of her state. And she endorsed me. You must really hate her. Nah. It’s a shame," Trump said during his victory speech following the New Hampshire primary.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is currently polling 57.1 points ahead of Haley in the primary, with 74.7 percent of likely Republican voters choosing him over the former South Carolina governor.