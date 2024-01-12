Jimmy Kimmel Would Like to See Donald Trump Pick 'Kid Rock or a Pumpkin Full of Chicken Nuggets' as His VP

There were rumors that Trump would potentially pick Nikki Haley, who is also running for president, if she were to lose. However, Donald Trump Jr. put a stop to those rumors right away.

“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in a recent interview.

“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control— no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence," he continued of Haley, who used to work for the former president.