Jimmy Kimmel Would Like to See Donald Trump Pick 'Kid Rock or a Pumpkin Full of Chicken Nuggets' as His VP
Jimmy Kimmel gave Donald Trump some suggestions when it comes to his VP if he wins the 2024 election.
During the Thursday, January 11, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian, 56, said, “I’d like to see him choose Kid Rock. Kid Rock or a pumpkin full of chicken nuggets.”
As OK! previously reported, the former president, 77, attended a town hall in Iowa on January 10, where he was asked who he was thinking about being his running mate.
"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said.
"We'll do another show sometime," Trump said after host Martha MacCallum asked him to give the crowd "a hint."
"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump responded. "I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better."
"Christie for vice president?" MacCallum joked.
"I don't see it, I don't see it," Trump said. "That would be an upset. Christie for vice president. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."
There were rumors that Trump would potentially pick Nikki Haley, who is also running for president, if she were to lose. However, Donald Trump Jr. put a stop to those rumors right away.
“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in a recent interview.
“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control— no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence," he continued of Haley, who used to work for the former president.
- 'It's So Unimaginable': Tucker Carlson Says He's 'Not Suited' to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate Ahead of 2024 Election
- 'That's Just Poison': Tucker Carlson Would Not Vote for Donald Trump If He Picks Nikki Haley as His VP
- Donald Trump Jr. Would 'Go to Great Lengths' to Make Sure Nikki Haley Is Not Donald Trump's VP
Tucker Carlson's name was also tossed around, and he even mulled over the idea.
“I’m a total sucker for Trump, I think he’s — you know, personally I get along with Trump really well. The closer I am physically to Trump, like if I’m with him in the room, I always love Trump and I think it’s impossible not to, and you know the experience. He’s just charming," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ultimately, he reasoned it might not be the best decision for him.
“Well, it’s just — it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson told Megyn Kelly on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show." “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics. As I said, I don’t think I have any like horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works. I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”