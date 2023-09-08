Who Will Be Donald Trump's Potential VP? Kristi Noem Would 'Have to Consider It' as South Dakota Governor Expected to Endorse Ex-Prez

"I do feel pretty confident that President Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. He obviously has a record that he’s running on and people know with him what they’re getting. I think these other candidates that are in may be good people, but their record isn’t just as impressive," she detailed, noting, "the guy shows up."

As for an official endorsement during Friday's rally, Noem hinted: "I’ve talked openly that he’s the candidate that I’m supporting. So tomorrow we’ll have some conversations at the rally that I think everybody will be interested in. Of course he’s absolutely the best choice for us. I don’t know of any other candidate that’s running for president right now that fought when it mattered."