Who Will Be Donald Trump's Potential VP? Kristi Noem Would 'Have to Consider It' as South Dakota Governor Expected to Endorse Ex-Prez

donald trump vice president election kristi noem
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Updated 12:43 p.m. ET

Is there more to Donald Trump's Friday, September 8, fundraiser in South Dakota than what meets the eye?

The former president teamed up with the far right state's governor, Kristi Noem, for Friday's rally, where she is expected to formally endorse the 77-year-old after the pair unites on stage.

donald trump vice president election kristi noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem is expected to formally endorse Donald Trump at their joint South Dakota rally.

Noem's support for Trump and the duo's joint appearance at the sold-out political event in Rapid City has raised questions if the conservative governor could possibly be announced as the ex-POTUS's potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

However, during an interview on the Thursday, September 7, broadcast of Fox and Friends, Noem admitted she and Trump "have not discussed it at all," noting she "doesn't think" Friday's gathering should fuel speculation she's eyeing a chance at being The Apprentice star's potential vice president if he were to be elected for a second term.

donald trump vice president election kristi noem
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has yet to announce who he will elect as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

While the opportunity hasn't specifically come around just yet, Noem isn't promising she'd say no if she was offered the job.

"I’d have to consider it," the 51-year-old confessed during a conversation with Fox News Digital later on Thursday. "I think everybody would have to consider it if they were asked that question. It’s such an important time in our history where we see constitutional freedoms being undermined by leaders across this country almost every day."

donald trump vice president election kristi noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem is nearly certain Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Noem continued: "We all should step up to make sure we’re doing all that we can to keeping our freedoms, our values, America the way that it’s always been in place."

Whether she becomes his running mate or not, Noem is nearly certain Trump will receive the GOP nomination for the election next November.

Source: OK!

"I do feel pretty confident that President Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. He obviously has a record that he’s running on and people know with him what they’re getting. I think these other candidates that are in may be good people, but their record isn’t just as impressive," she detailed, noting, "the guy shows up."

As for an official endorsement during Friday's rally, Noem hinted: "I’ve talked openly that he’s the candidate that I’m supporting. So tomorrow we’ll have some conversations at the rally that I think everybody will be interested in. Of course he’s absolutely the best choice for us. I don’t know of any other candidate that’s running for president right now that fought when it mattered."

