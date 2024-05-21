Donald Trump Vows to Sue Filmmakers of 'The Apprentice' for Controversial Rape Scene

Donald Trump declared he will take matters into his own hands after The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as the flick features a scene in which the ex-president raped his then-wife Ivana Trump.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” the Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung said on Monday, May 20. “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”