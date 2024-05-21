Donald Trump Vows to Sue Filmmakers of 'The Apprentice' for Controversial Rape Scene
Donald Trump declared he will take matters into his own hands after The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as the flick features a scene in which the ex-president raped his then-wife Ivana Trump.
“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” the Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung said on Monday, May 20. “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”
Ivana, who died in 2022, had previously spoken about the sexual assault following the couple's divorce, which was finalized in 1992.
She later walked back the claims in 2015, saying, “The story is totally without merit. Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of.”
According to Variety, one insider claimed the scene is "violent" and "uncomfortable" as it follows a fight the former flames had.
Donald and Ivana, who share three children: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, were together for over a decade before they split in 1989 when Ivana learned the reality star was having an affair with model Marla Maples.
“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’ ” Ivana wrote in her book. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”
“She actively participated in humiliating me in the media and indirectly put my kids at risk for months,” she continued of Maples. “I went through h---, and then I was expected to be OK with her being around my children? We all have deep scars from that period of our lives, in part due to her actions."
Ivana and Donald were fortunately able to coparent amicably, and after she passed, Donald wrote a nice message to her.
"A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life," he wrote on Truth Social.
“She was beautiful. She was special,” he added. “We began all of it, our lives together, with such a great relationship.“