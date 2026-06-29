Donald Trump Aide Natalie Harp, 34, 'Looked Adoringly' at POTUS, 80, During Golf Outing After Their 'Unhealthy Relationship' Was Exposed

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Following explosive reports of their “unhealthy” relationship, President Donald Trump was once again spotted with his 34-year-old White House Executive Assistant, Natalie Harp, on Sunday, June 28, during a rainy outing at the Trump National Golf Club in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. The appearance comes amid intense media scrutiny surrounding a series of bombshell book excerpts and public comments regarding their deeply personal and unorthodox professional dynamic. The two were seen strolling the grounds and riding a golf cart, with a “highly attentive” Harp smiling and looking enraptured by the 80-year-old president despite the poor weather.

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Is Natalie Harp 'Obsessed' With Donald Trump?

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp was seen with Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club on Sunday, June 28.

“Even in seemingly quiet moments, the former conservative news host was smiling, laughing, and looking adoringly at the president,” noted The Daily Beast. The pair was also spotted earlier that Sunday visiting Lafayette Square near the White House. As OK! reported, there's been a wave of reports spotlighting Harp's alleged "unhealthy obsession" with the octogenarian president.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff claimed Natalie Harp leaves personal notes for the president.

Her brother, Preston Harp, publicly blasted the relationship as "very unhealthy" and labeled Trump a "national embarrassment.” Harp has long been known in Trump's inner circle for trailing him with a portable printer to supply him with an unvetted stream of positive news stories and right-wing media commentary. Biographer Michael Wolff noted that the Secret Service previously flagged her intense fixation as a potential security concern.

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Secret Service Saw Natalie Harp as a 'Danger'

Source: MEGA One book claimed the Secret Service worried about Natalie Harp's constant presence around the POTUS.

“Natalie Harp’s story is a piece of work,” Wolff said. “Everybody was in a major kerfuffle over this, including the Secret Service warning the president of the United States, or warning aides to the president whose job it was then to bring to the president whether they did or not, that they saw her as a danger to herself and to him.” In his 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Wolff also wrote of the disturbing devotion notes that Harp wrote to Trump and squeezed into his various memos. “In this pile of papers, she also frequently includes personal notes to him, and notes that, you know, [say] ‘You’re the alpha and the omega,’ ‘The be all and end all,’ ‘What would I be without you?’” Wolff said.

Karoline Leavitt Defended Natalie Harp

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt called Natalie Harp 'one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team.'