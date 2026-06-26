Married Donald Trump, 80, Accused of Having a 'Very Unhealthy' Relationship With Aide, 34
June 26 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s obsessively loyal personal assistant, 34-year-old Natalie Harp, is facing public scrutiny after her estranged brother accused her of having a "very unhealthy" relationship with the married 80-year-old president.
Reports sparked by the explosive new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan have highlighted the exceptionally close bond between the two, noting Harp is a constant presence at official and personal events.
Who Is Natalie Harp?
Harp, known in the Trump circle as the "human printer," is frequently seen accompanying the president, providing immediate access to information and social media updates.
In his book All or Nothing, journalist Michael Wolff portrays her as intensely devoted to Trump, describing her behavior as involving extreme proximity, including living in a golf club locker room and passing letters describing her obsession.
Wolff alleges that Harp's actions, which included promising to go to prison for Trump, alarmed Secret Service agents, who deemed her a potential security concern.
Natalie’s estranged brother Preston Harp slammed the relationship between his sister and the octogenarian president in an interview with The Daily Mail, calling the POTUS a “national embarrassment” and saying his sister’s relationship with him was “very unhealthy.”
“She’s just like his fan club,” he said.
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Natalie Harp Leave Notes for Donald Trump
According to Regime Change, Natalie left adoring, handwritten notes for Trump in secret spaces, including one that read, “You are all that matters to me.”
These letters were reportedly alarming to many inside of Donald's inner circle, including his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, who said, “Where am I?” when she got wind of them.
Donald Trump Appreciates Natalie Harp
Preston said he only learned of his sister’s new job in an article that described her as the president’s “glamorous new assistant.”
“And I had no idea,” Preston admitted. “And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance. I don’t understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump.”
The president is also said to be deeply fixated on his dutiful assistant, noting her loyalty and telling staffers, “All of you will go off and make money. She’ll never leave me.”
According to Regime Change, the POTUS told his team early into his second term that Natalie “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”