Married Donald Trump, 80, Accused of Having a 'Very Unhealthy' Relationship With Aide, 34

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s obsessively loyal personal assistant, 34-year-old Natalie Harp, is facing public scrutiny after her estranged brother accused her of having a "very unhealthy" relationship with the married 80-year-old president. Reports sparked by the explosive new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan have highlighted the exceptionally close bond between the two, noting Harp is a constant presence at official and personal events.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Natalie Harp?

Source: MEGA A journalist claimed Natalie Harp's devotion to Donald Trump alarmed Secret Service agents.

Harp, known in the Trump circle as the "human printer," is frequently seen accompanying the president, providing immediate access to information and social media updates. In his book All or Nothing, journalist Michael Wolff portrays her as intensely devoted to Trump, describing her behavior as involving extreme proximity, including living in a golf club locker room and passing letters describing her obsession. Wolff alleges that Harp's actions, which included promising to go to prison for Trump, alarmed Secret Service agents, who deemed her a potential security concern.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's estranged brother shaded her 'unhealthy' relationship with the president.

Natalie’s estranged brother Preston Harp slammed the relationship between his sister and the octogenarian president in an interview with The Daily Mail, calling the POTUS a “national embarrassment” and saying his sister’s relationship with him was “very unhealthy.” “She’s just like his fan club,” he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp Leave Notes for Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Susie Wiles allegedly found out about Natalie Harp leaving notes for Donald Trump.

According to Regime Change, Natalie left adoring, handwritten notes for Trump in secret spaces, including one that read, “You are all that matters to me.” These letters were reportedly alarming to many inside of Donald's inner circle, including his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, who said, “Where am I?” when she got wind of them.

Donald Trump Appreciates Natalie Harp

Source: MEGA A book claimed the POUTS bragged of Natalie Harp, 'She’ll never leave me.'