Donald Trump's 'Lovestruck' Aide's 'Obsession' With the President Concerns Secret Service, Author Claims
Secret Service agents have reportedly become growingly concerned that one of Donald Trump's aides, known in inner circles as the "human printer," could become a "potential danger to herself as well as to the president."
According to a new book, Natalie Harp, a personal aide who follows the president around with a portable printer to print out articles of interest, has reportedly "unnerved" some of Trump's allies with her notes of devotion written on the printouts.
Writer Michael Wolff claimed in his forthcoming book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America that Harp's "fixation" was an "open secret" among Trump's inner circle.
"The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior," Wolff penned. "'Nonsense,' declared Trump. 'She just loves her president.'"
"Trump’s subject of discourse at the NCAA event was which wrestlers the ‘ladies’ found most attractive," Wolff explained. "Everyone seemed happy to play along, critiquing the various bodies, rating them as their type or not. But Natalie couldn’t be moved."
"Trump reportedly pressed her on the matter, 'trying to make her obvious point even more obvious to everyone listening in with disbelief and embarrassment,'" which the author claimed was that she only had 'eyes' for Trump.
According to Wolff, Trump's team allegedly tried to address "the Natalie situation" by not providing her housing when they traveled, such as when Trump returned to Bedminster, New Jersey, in the summer of 2023. However, Harp reportedly contacted country club staff and secured herself a maid's room.
"When that proved too far from the main house to respond quickly enough to Trump’s calls, she relocated herself to the much closer women’s locker room, where, with undiminished proximity to Trump, she would spend the summer," he wrote.
The writer claimed Harp's alleged "obsession with Trump and her lovestruck adulation" had reportedly earned his trust to the point where she contacts lawmakers on his behalf and is now considered "the keeper of the ‘Truth’ phone," putting her "wholly in charge of the Trump posts" on social media.
According to Radar, the former president, 78, hired Harp to be on his communications team in March 2022. The 33-year-old left her job at One America Network and credits the president for helping her get through her cancer battle.
Per the Right to Try Law, which Donald signed in 2018, she was able to get treatment for her stage 2 cancer after chemotherapy wasn't giving her the results she wanted.
"I'm not dying from cancer any more thanks to President Trump," she said in 2019. "I'm living with cancer."