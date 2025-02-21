Donald Trump's 'Lovestruck' Aide's 'Obsession' With the President Concerns Secret Service, Author Claims

According to a new book, Natalie Harp, a personal aide who follows the president around with a portable printer to print out articles of interest, has reportedly "unnerved" some of Trump's allies with her notes of devotion written on the printouts.

Writer Michael Wolff claimed in his forthcoming book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America that Harp's "fixation" was an "open secret" among Trump's inner circle.

"The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior," Wolff penned. "'Nonsense,' declared Trump. 'She just loves her president.'"