Donald Trump Is 'Never' Around 'Strong, Intelligent Women,' Claims Mark Cuban: 'They're Intimidating to Him'

“Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb.’ This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him. These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders and they are, indeed, strong AND intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say,” the statement reads.

“The joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris,” continued Leavitt. “Women want a President who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that’s exactly why we are supporting President Trump. Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women.”