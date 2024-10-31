Donald Trump Is 'Never' Around 'Strong, Intelligent Women,' Claims Mark Cuban: 'They're Intimidating to Him'
Mark Cuban blasted Donald Trump's inner circle and who he spends time with.
“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” the Shark Tank star said while on the Thursday, October 31, episode of The View.
After Cuban's statement, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out the reality star.
“Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb.’ This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him. These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders and they are, indeed, strong AND intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say,” the statement reads.
“The joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris,” continued Leavitt. “Women want a President who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that’s exactly why we are supporting President Trump. Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women.”
Cuban, 66, previously supported the ex-president, 78, until he "grew out" of it.
The investor previously recalled the moment when he knew Trump shouldn't be in office. "I remember asking him, 'If you win this thing, you're going to have to make decisions where people could live or die based off of what you decide.' He wouldn't respond," Cuban said on Stay Tuned With Preet, hosted by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
As Trump began to release unhinged statements on social media, he felt like he was only dividing the country, not uniting it.
"As I tried to get other things out of him related to policy, there was just nothing there. The more he spoke out, the more that was obvious, the more the immigration stuff came out, and the more hateful stuff came out. That just turned me," he said.