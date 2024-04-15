Mark Cuban Declares He's 'Proud' to Pay His Taxes 'Every Single Year' as He Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump

Mark Cuban did not hold anything back when he decided to destroy Donald Trump in a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 14.

One user asked the entrepreneur, 65: "Hey, Mark just wondering if you or your corporations pay more than the required taxes in order to pay your fair share, thanks so much," to which he replied, "I pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS. $288,000,000.00. This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year. Tag a former president that you know doesn’t."