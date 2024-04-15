Mark Cuban Declares He's 'Proud' to Pay His Taxes 'Every Single Year' as He Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump
Mark Cuban did not hold anything back when he decided to destroy Donald Trump in a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 14.
One user asked the entrepreneur, 65: "Hey, Mark just wondering if you or your corporations pay more than the required taxes in order to pay your fair share, thanks so much," to which he replied, "I pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS. $288,000,000.00. This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year. Tag a former president that you know doesn’t."
Of course, people loved seeing the Shark Tank alum blast Trump, 77, on a public forum. One person wrote, "WOW! Mark Cuban just DESTROYED Donald Trump," while another said, "Holy c---. Mark Cuban just destroyed Donald Trump for not paying his taxes. This is awesome. Cuban is someone who truly cares for America and he continues to stand up to MAGA lunatics. And he actually pays his taxes."
A third person exclaimed, "Mark Cuban is a BILLIONAIRE who pays his fair share!!! Donald Trump PAY UP!!!!! Stop being a TAX cheat!!!!"
Trump became the first president in decades to not release his tax returns when he decided to run for president. When asked about his returns during a 2019 congressional hearing, Michael Cohen, who was Trump's former attorney, said: "The statements that he had said to me is that what he didn’t want was to have an entire group of think tanks that are tax experts run through his tax return and start ripping it to pieces, and then he’ll end up in an audit and he’ll ultimately have taxable consequences, penalties, and so on.”
In November 2022, a detailed report showed the amount of income, deductions and taxes paid by or refunded to the businessman when he was in the White House.
At the time, Trump took to Truth Social to fume about the situation. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people," he wrote.
He also continued to say he fought for the returns to be hidden to "show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises.”
This is hardly the first time Cuban has made it clear he doesn't want Trump in the White House for the second time.
As OK! previously reported, he revealed who has his vote ahead of the 2024 election.
"I don't want a snake oil salesperson as president. I'm voting for Biden/Harris over Trump all day every day," he told Axios, referring to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
"It's the snake oil salesperson vs. the incumbent, traditional politician," Cuban said of Trump's personality. "One will tell you his snake oil will cure everything that ails you. The other will show you the details of his policies through charts, graphs and statements."
"He is precise and methodical and wants to sell the steak," Cuban said of Biden. "Not the sizzle. Trump voters are happy with their snake oil whether it works or not."