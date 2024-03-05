Mark Cuban Calls Donald Trump a 'Snake Oil Salesperson' as He Declares He's Voting for Joe Biden 'All Day Every Day'
Mark Cuban made it clear he's on Joe Biden's side.
While talking about who he will vote for in the upcoming 2024 election, he told Axios: "I don't want a snake oil salesperson as president. I'm voting for Biden/Harris over Trump all day every day."
"It's the snake oil salesperson vs. the incumbent, traditional politician," Cuban said of Trump's personality. "One will tell you his snake oil will cure everything that ails you. The other will show you the details of his policies through charts, graphs and statements."
"He is precise and methodical and wants to sell the steak," Cuban said of Biden. "Not the sizzle. Trump voters are happy with their snake oil whether it works or not."
While talking to Bloomberg News during a visit to the White House, Cuban, 65, said he will never be caught voting for Trump, 77.
“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” the Shark Tank alum declared, adding that he recently cast his ballot in the Texas Republican primary for Nikki Haley, saying it was a "protest vote against Trump."
The entrepreneur has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past few years, especially when he was banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation and allegedly fueling his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
“If I realized that something I sold was being used for something that was nefarious or wrong, I would stop it,” he said.
“How is this any different?” Cuban continued. “Putting aside the [Terms of Service], It’s just the right thing to do.”
Cuban has also sparked rumors he would run for president one day.
“It was closed, but we have such crazy times and I’ve been getting so many requests that I at least want to keep the door open, but it’s still highly unlikely,” Cuban said at the time. “There would have to be something more than the pandemic.”
However, he later shot down speculation, insisting he's not getting into the political world.
“You know, my kids are 14, 17 and 20, Morgan. And that’s time I’m never going to get back,” Cuban said while talking to CNBC's Morgan Brennan on Tuesday, March 5. “In this crazy world and how they treat families and how they treat the kids of people running — there’s just no way I’d put them through that. And you know when I’m 105, hopefully, on my deathbed, I’m not going to think back ‘I should have run for president.’ I’m gonna think back about all those memories I had with my kids while they were still in their teenage years.”