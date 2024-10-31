Joe Biden Backtracks His 'Garbage' Comments After Getting Blasted by Donald Trump Supporters in Campaign's Final Days

President Joe Biden has caused a lot of headaches for Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign after calling Donald Trump supporters "garbage."

The commander-in-chief tried to clarify his comments during a video call with non-profit organization Voto Latino, stating: "Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage."

"It was the only word I can think of to describe it," he explained. "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."