Geraldo Rivera Blasts 'Sore Loser' Donald Trump as He Reveals He's Voting for Kamala Harris in 2024 Election

Rivera, who has critiqued Trump in the past, said the last time they spoke was on November 13, 2020, when "he called me at home."

"It was ten days after his narrow lost to Joe Biden. He was calling to get my take on the controversies surrounding the election, which appeared to have been decided by a handful of votes in several states. I asked him what he would do if the vote count remained against him. As I reported on Fox News that same morning, Friday the 13th, he told me he was a reasonable man and would do the right thing if that time came," he said. "It never did. Instead, President Trump embarked on an increasingly menacing campaign to discredit the 2020 election. With a motley supporting cast of increasingly fringe characters, he careened from one bizarre theory to the next, offering no meaningful proof, that he had been robbed by the Democrats."