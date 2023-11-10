OK Magazine
Is Donald Trump's Next Target 'The View'? Joy Behar Points Out the Co-Hosts May Be on the Ex-Prez's 'Enemies List'

Nov. 10 2023, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

On Friday, November 10, The View co-hosts discussed Donald Trump’s recent interview with Univision, where he claimed he would be indicting his political enemies if he becomes president again.

Joy Behar pointed out the connections between Trump’s statements and the disgraced former President Richard Nixon’s grudge against then-FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

Joy Behar has been a long-time co-host on 'The View.'

Ana Navarro began the conversation by saying, “I don’t know what he’s doing if he’s weaponizing government against his opponents, boy, are we in trouble.”

Behar chimed in: “Well, it’s like, it’s like Nixon’s enemies list. You know, in those days, he had a whole list of people that he was going to go after. And then, of course, he had to resign.”

Doesn’t it feel like history repeating itself?” Sunny Hostin noted. “I mean, I just read a book about how history is cyclical and, you know, every century or so, or every couple of decades, this type of thing keeps on happening. It feels like McCarthyism, it feels like J. Edgar Hoover’s list.”

“Anti-Semitism is back,” Behar declared.

Donald Trump is the current GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

Hostin agreed, adding, “Anti-Semitism is on the rise. Islamophobia is on the rise. It’s like… I don’t think, though, that people know their history. I think our education has failed a couple of the generations. And they don’t realize that this is history that we’ve seen before. And if you don’t know history, past becomes prologue. And that’s why we’re seeing that somebody like Donald Trump is going to be the nominee here.”

Behar wondered, “Don’t his supporters say that he turns on people who are in his corner? If you dare to go against him even this much, he goes bananas on you.”

Hostin claimed the former president’s supporters “don’t understand that that’s a dictatorship. They don’t see the signs of fascism.”

“And they don’t see that they will be the next victims of this vitriol,” Behar said.

'The View' has been airing since 1997.

Donald Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who once worked for the Trump administration, jumped in to share, “And the reality is this… Donald Trump is running for president for two reasons: to stay out of jail and to get revenge on his enemies. And when he speaks, we should listen. And frankly, it’s scary. He’s already said he’s going to come after people like General John Kelly, my former boss, Chairman Mark Milley. People who did stand up against him.”

Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year.

The group then began to list the many people who could be the next victims of Donald Trump, naming Mike Pence and journalists until Behar interjected, saying, “Us!”

“Yeah, I think there’s reason for all of us to be concerned,” Griffin stated.

What about us?” Behar asked. “Try it. Go ahead. Try it. We have this show every day, okay, Donald?”

