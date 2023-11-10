Is Donald Trump's Next Target 'The View'? Joy Behar Points Out the Co-Hosts May Be on the Ex-Prez's 'Enemies List'

Hostin agreed, adding, “Anti-Semitism is on the rise. Islamophobia is on the rise. It’s like… I don’t think, though, that people know their history. I think our education has failed a couple of the generations. And they don’t realize that this is history that we’ve seen before. And if you don’t know history, past becomes prologue. And that’s why we’re seeing that somebody like Donald Trump is going to be the nominee here.”

Behar wondered, “Don’t his supporters say that he turns on people who are in his corner? If you dare to go against him even this much, he goes bananas on you.”