Donald Trump Unleashes on President Joe Biden, Calls Him 'Corrupt' in Lengthy Senseless Television Interview
Donald Trump unleashed on President Joe Biden in a new TV interview, claiming that all of the indictments he's been charged with are the president's fault.
"Biden is a man who has unleashed something that’s a very bad thing, because when that happens to me, it can happen to them. And, you know, he’s a very corrupt president," the businessman, 77, told Univision Noticias.
Enrique Acevedo then asked the former president if he would "weaponize the Justice Department and FBI" if he was reelected.
"Well, he’s unleashed something that everybody we’ve all known about this for a hundred years. We’ve watched other countries do it and, in some cases, effective and in other cases, the country’s overthrown or it’s been totally ineffective," he replied. "But we’ve watched this for a long time, and it’s not unique, but it’s unique for the United States. Yeah. If they do this and they’ve already done it, but if they want to follow through on this, yeah, it could certainly happen in reverse. It could certainly happen in reverse."
He continued, "What they’ve done is they’ve released the genie out of the box. You understand that They’ve done something that nobody thought would happen. They’ve taken a president who is very popular. I got 75 million votes, much more than that. I believe no president’s ever gotten that many votes and they’ve taken that number of people. And I think you can double it or almost you can triple it in terms of the real the feeling."
Trump then claimed Biden went "after" people in order for him to win an election.
"They’ve done indictments in order to win an election. They call it weaponization, and the people aren’t going to stand for it," he said. "But yeah, they have done something that allows the next party. I mean, if somebody if I happen to be president and I see somebody who’s doing well and beating me very badly, I say go down and indict them! Mostly what that would be, you know, they would be out of business. They’d be out they’d be out of the election."
- What Did He Say? Donald Trump's Most Outrageous Comments Since Leaving the White House
- Donald Trump Claims He Shouldn't 'Have to Defend Myself From Bogus Indictments' as He Slams 'Crooked' Joe Biden
- Donald Trump Claims His Late Parents Are 'Looking Down' at Him Over His Indictments: 'We're So Proud'
"So these are very these are political indictments is a Biden indictments. And the people get it. They really get it. It’s been very impressive to watch. Polls came out today that I’m leading in, as you know, in Florida. I’m leaning Ron De Sanctimonious. I call him that because I got him elected and then he runs against me, just sanctimonious. He’s a sanctimonious guy, but he’s very unpopular now in Florida. I’ve taken him from popular to very unpopular," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump is currently facing charges, and earlier this week while in court, he continued to lash out at Biden.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.