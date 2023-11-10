Donald Trump Unleashes on President Joe Biden, Calls Him 'Corrupt' in Lengthy Senseless Television Interview

Enrique Acevedo then asked the former president if he would "weaponize the Justice Department and FBI" if he was reelected.

"Well, he’s unleashed something that everybody we’ve all known about this for a hundred years. We’ve watched other countries do it and, in some cases, effective and in other cases, the country’s overthrown or it’s been totally ineffective," he replied. "But we’ve watched this for a long time, and it’s not unique, but it’s unique for the United States. Yeah. If they do this and they’ve already done it, but if they want to follow through on this, yeah, it could certainly happen in reverse. It could certainly happen in reverse."