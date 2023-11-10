Did Ivanka Trump Get Plastic Surgery? Former First Daughter Shows Off New Appearance at NY Trial
A whole new Ivanka Trump?
After the former first daughter took the stand on Wednesday, November 8 — spending a total of five hours answering questions about Donald Trump’s finances, properties and her work with the Trump Organization — many noticed she looked a bit different.
Plastic surgeons recently weighed in on the 42-year-old’s facial transformation, where they insisted her changed appearance was not just due to makeup or lighting.
Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin speculated the mother-of-three had a series of procedures done, including putting filler in her lips, cheeks, chin, jaw and nose.
“Ivanka Trump looks like she has had quite a makeover. Overall, her face now looks better proportioned, but less natural and more generic because her natural imperfections have been reduced,” he claimed after comparing photos of the blonde beauty from 2020 and Wednesday.
“Her lips are clearly enhanced with filler. In the photos from the front, they look good, but once she turns profile, the borders seem unnaturally prominent,” he explained, adding that her “signature” narrow jaw and chin, which “gave her a unique look,” are noticeably gone.
Dr. Rivkin continued: “She seems to have added, whether with filler or implants, significant volume to her chin and jaw. From the photos, it seems that she has somewhat over enhanced and over projected on her chin.”
The medical expert also pointed out that the top of her nose was “more projected and defined,” noting, “this is an effect she could have achieved with non-surgical rhinoplasty with filler.”
Dr. Rivkin suggested some other spots she may have added to, noting, “Her cheeks look enhanced, most likely with filler, especially at the most superior aspects. I would say they are over enhanced ... her forehead seems to have been enhanced into a more rounded shape on the profile. This was probably done with hyaluronic acid filler.”
Lastly, the aesthetics professional alleged, “The fine lines that she had under her eyes are now gone. She could have had energy treatments such as laser or radiofrequency done to tighten her skin, or she could have had a surgical blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery).”
Board-certified plastic surgeon Norman M. Rowe, M.D., agreed with Rivkin, stating that the former president’s oldest daughter’s updated appearance was not just “due to makeup and lighting.”
He also suggested Ivanka’s nose was “trimmed down” via rhinoplasty.
“Her lower face and neck show a much more defined jawline and shapely, longer neck. This can be due to a facelift, which is hard to say on the photographs but is not uncommon in a 42-year-old, or something as simple as halo laser of her face and neck,” he claimed.
Additionally, plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer said Ivanka was “already beautiful, so any treatments or procedures she has had are icing on the cake.”
He speculated she had “some subtle lip enhancement,” such as a “lip flip,” which is a Botox injection in the upper lip.
Dr. Shafer also believes she overhauled her jawline.
“It's hard to tell from the pictures, but Ivanka has incredible cheek and jawline definition. Surgically we would use neck liposuction combined with Renuvion plasma skin tightening,” he noted.
Daily Mail reported on the plastic surgeons' comments