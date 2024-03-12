'Perception Is Everything': Donald Trump Is No Longer Chivalrous Toward Wife Melania Trump, Ex-Aide Claims
Is Donald Trump no longer a gentlemen toward his wife, Melania Trump? According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, 53, he's putting on an act.
"Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a [eye emoji]," the ex-aide shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 10.
In the video clip, the former president, 77, can be seen always walking ahead of his wife and not giving her the time of day.
Of course, people were not surprised by Trump's actions.
One person wrote, "I don't remember ever seeing him be chivalrous. There are a lot of videos showing him [getting] into cars first, walking in front of her on tarmacs, etc. She's just another object to him, like the former Queen," while another said, "He didn't as president either. If it was raining and they were walking to the helicopter, he kept the umbrella to himself and let her get wet. He would get in the vehicle on the closest side and shut the door. She would have to go around to the other side."
A third person said, "TBF, he didn't do it at his inauguration--he treated her like dirt. He's often, for years, barged ahead of her, kept the umbrella for himself, etc. I know she's prob made her peace w/whatever (or maybe it never bothered her), but I would be unhappy if my husband did that."
A fourth user stated: "Please. He rarely let her go first or walked by her side when they were in the White House. He was always stomping off ahead of her & hogging the umbrella when it was raining."
- Revealed: Why Melania Trump Didn't Attend Husband Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Speech
- Melania Trump Avoids Making Eye Contact With Husband Donald Trump During Rare Appearance at Halloween Party: Watch
- Melania Trump 'Knew Exactly What She Was Getting Into' When She Entered 'Completely Transactional' Marriage to Donald Trump
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who got married in 2005, have sparked rumors they're not getting along as the mom-of-one is rarely seen on the campaign trail.
However, Donald claims they're just fine and she'll be back in the spotlight soon enough.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”