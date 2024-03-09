Melania Trump Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Husband Donald Amid Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Visit to Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump decided to spend some much-needed quality time with Donald Trump!
As RadarOnline.com reported, on Friday, March 8, the former first lady — who has rarely been seen throughout her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign — joined the ex-prez for dinner at Mar-a-Lago amid Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit.
The aristocrat greeted the Melania with a large bouquet of flowers while Roy Orbison's "Pretty Woman" played in the background, as seen on Viktor’s Instagram Story, which he captioned "pretty woman."
Both Donald and Melania were given a warm welcome as they entered the grand ballroom at the Florida residence for the event. The mother-of-one, 53 — who shares son Barron, 17, with the 77-year-old — smiled wide alongside her husband as he shook Viktor’s hand for his supporters.
Donald then praised the eastern European leader, saying, "He's a non-controversial figure because he says, 'This is the way it's going to be,' and that's the end of it. Right? He's the boss."
Melania’s presence came as a surprise as she has largely been absent amidst his many campaign stops, including the family’s Christmas card and Donald’s Super Tuesday win on March 5.
The matriarch’s scarcity has caused speculation into the Trump’s marriage, although she has reportedly vowed to "step up her public appearances ahead of the 2024 election in November.”
Despite this, many of the father-of-five’s supporters do not seem to care if Melania is present or not.
After the Slovenian native was not at the Super Tuesday celebrations, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be pals with Melania, revealed the real reason she was a no-show.
"Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less," she penned via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, March 7.
Many agreed with Stephanie’s claim, with one user saying, "The smartest thing she can do is stay away," while another added, "Those two live separate lives."
A third individual joked that Melania stays away due to Donald’s reported stench, writing, "I just figured that the smell was enough to keep anyone away."
In Donald’s winning speech, he notably did not mention Melania directly.
"This is a day that we've been waiting for," he said to the crowd of supporters. "I want to thank my family for being here. It's a great family. I have a great family."
"They've had it very easy since I decided to run for politics," he teased. "They say, 'Thanks a lot dad, we appreciate it.' But they're strong and they're very capable people. And they love their country, they really do."