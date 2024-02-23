Jimmy Kimmel Deciphers Donald Trump's Statement About Melania's Absence From Campaign Trail: Watch
Though Donald Trump vowed that his wife, Melania Trump, will be more present on the campaign trail moving forward, Jimmy Kimmel doesn't buy what he's selling.
During a recent town hall on February 20, the businessman, 77, explained why his wife likes to not be in the spotlight.
“She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages,” Donald said at the time. “Her life evolves around that boy [Barron Trump] it’s so important to her – at the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity."
He continued: “She’s a private person. It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed."
Though the two are rarely seen together, Donald said it's because the former model, 53, wants to maintain her privacy.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
During the Thursday, February 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 56-year-old comedian deciphered what Donald really meant.
“In other words,” Kimmel interpreted, “you will not be seeing Melania any time soon.”
Elsewhere in the show, Kimmel responded to Donald's latest post about him.
"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" the former reality star wrote on Truth Social on February 22 while sharing an article which hinted at Kimmel's retirement.
“This apparently caught the attention of America’s most famous tangerine,” Kimmel quipped.
“And I got to say that is a h--- of a way to find out you’re not going be somebody’s running mate. He has no idea how delighted I am by something like this. I’m going to try to enjoy it, because he probably won’t be able to do this when they take away his phone in prison, so I’m going really like, soak it in.”