Revealed: Why Melania Trump Didn't Attend Husband Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Speech

Melania Trump's absence from husband Donald Trump's Super Tuesday speech fueled rumors she and the ex-president, 77, are having marital issues. However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be pals with Melania, revealed the real reason she was a no-show.

"Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less," she declared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, March 7.