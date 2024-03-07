OK Magazine
Revealed: Why Melania Trump Didn't Attend Husband Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Speech

Mar. 7 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Melania Trump's absence from husband Donald Trump's Super Tuesday speech fueled rumors she and the ex-president, 77, are having marital issues. However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be pals with Melania, revealed the real reason she was a no-show.

"Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less," she declared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, March 7.

Of course, people agreed it's likely for the best Melania, 53, isn't around her husband in the first place. One person said, "The smartest thing she can do is stay away," while another said, "those two live separate lives."

A third person referred to the rumor that Donald has a stench, writing, "I just figured that the smell was enough to keep anyone away."

As OK! previously reported, the businessman subtly gave a shout-out to his loved ones but failed to mention Melania by name.

"This is a day that we've been waiting for," the former president said to the crowd. "I want to thank my family for being here. It's a great family. I have a great family."

"They've had it very easy since I decided to run for politics," he quipped. "They say, 'Thanks a lot dad, we appreciate it.' But they're strong and they're very capable people. And they love their country, they really do."

Donald previously claimed his wife will make appearances again soon.

“She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages,” he said during a town hall in February. “Her life evolves around that boy [Barron Trump] it’s so important to her – at the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity."

He continued: “She’s a private person. It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed."

Though the duo are rarely seen out and about together, Donald said it's because Melania does her own thing.

“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”

