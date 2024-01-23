Melania Trump Becoming First Lady Again Would Be 'the Most Tragic Thing for Our Country,' Says Former Aide
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote the 2020 book, Melania and Me, declared that having Melania Trump back in the White House again would be detrimental for the country.
While speaking on "The MeidasTouch Podcast," Winston Wolkoff said Trump, 53, "never wanted" to be first lady in the first place.
"It doesn't matter if Melania is there or not," Winston Wolkoff said, adding that the model would have "a lot more freedom" now since her son, Barron, will be 18 years old in March.
Winston Wolkoff also said that Trump will never speak out about her husband's sexual assault allegations.
"It's very easy to use words, and that's who Melania is," Winston Wolkoff said.
"She can talk about independence, she can talk about grace, but they're empty words, they mean nothing she said, adding that Trump becoming the first lady again would be "the most tragic thing for our country. "
"Giving her that platform [would] do positively, absolutely nothing, except create more controversy," she concluded.
According to Donald Trump, his wife, who is typically not with him on the campaign trail, will be more present going forward.
"She wants to make America great again, too," he noted of his wife in a new interview. "I rely on her for advice and all the others. I think she will be very active in the sense of being active."
In September 2023, Donald explained why Melania is nowhere to be seen when he's at a rally or event.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Additionally, the businessman declared that his wife is beloved by many.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
Though Melania can act like a damsel in distress, Winston Wolkoff said it's far from the truth.
“She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” Wolkoff explained. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.”
“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” Wolkoff noted.