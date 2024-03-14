'Creep!': Donald Trump Ogles Woman in Tight Dress as Melania Remains Out of the Spotlight — Watch
Are Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the rocks?
In a new video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president, 77, can be seen ogling at a woman who wore a tight-fitted dress.
"Not Melania," the caption read.
The businessman, who wore a white hat, black pants and a white hat, couldn't stop staring at the woman as she posed for some photos.
Of course, people were appalled at how gross the situation looked. One person wrote, "Trump is a creep and he needs to wear a bra. Gross," while another added, "Disgusting old man."
A third person added, "Creepy," while a fourth asked, "He looks smitten. Is that Melania 2.0?"
As OK! previously reported, there were rumors that Melania and Donald are not in the best place as he's on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election.
Though Melania, 53, is rarely seen with him, Donald snapped back and made it clear that she is off doing her own thing.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
But recently Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be close with Melania, uploaded a video of the two together where the real estate guru barely paid attention to her.
"Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a [eye emoji]," the ex-aide shared via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 10.
One person wrote, "I don't remember ever seeing him be chivalrous. There are a lot of videos showing him [getting] into cars first, walking in front of her on tarmacs, etc. She's just another object to him, like the former Queen," while another said, "He didn't as president either. If it was raining and they were walking to the helicopter, he kept the umbrella to himself and let her get wet. He would get in the vehicle on the closest side and shut the door. She would have to go around to the other side."