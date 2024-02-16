Donald Trump Is 'Out of Money,' Former White House Staffer Anthony Scaramucci Claims

Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci claimed Donald Trump is broke.

"Trump is out of money which is why he is going hard at Ronna Romney [McDaniel] so he can take over the RNC treasury," the 60-year-old said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, February 14, referring to RNC Chair McDaniel, who the former president, 77, named a successor to earlier this week.

However, McDaniel has not yet announced she's stepping down.