Donald Trump Is 'Out of Money,' Former White House Staffer Anthony Scaramucci Claims

Source: mega
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci claimed Donald Trump is broke.

"Trump is out of money which is why he is going hard at Ronna Romney [McDaniel] so he can take over the RNC treasury," the 60-year-old said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, February 14, referring to RNC Chair McDaniel, who the former president, 77, named a successor to earlier this week.

However, McDaniel has not yet announced she's stepping down.

Other users quickly agreed with the former aide. One person wrote, "The man bankrupted a casino, so running the RNC into the ground should be fairly easy for him," while another said, "Lara will make sure Trump can steal more money from the RNC."

Meanwhile, others decided to rip him apart. "He’s out of money? Thanks for the donation reminder," one person said, while another added, "He just had a huge haul yesterday with a Valentine’s Day message to Melania. What are you even talking about?"

Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, revealed he wants his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, to be the Republican National Committee's next co-chair.

"My very talented daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has agreed to run as the RNC Co-Chair," he said in a statement on Monday, February 12. "Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for."

Source: mega

Anthony Scaramucci recently claimed his former boss is 'broke.'

This week, Anthony has talked smack about Trump and said he's only hurting his supporters with his comments about Nikki Haley's husband.

Anthony said that his former boss "believes that the people that support him are actually pro-military, he believes that they're pro-patriotic."

"He's slapping his supporters in the face. He wants to see how hard he can push his supporters to support him," Anthony said of Donald's remarks about Michael Haley. "Remember where he's talked about killing people on 5th Ave and these people will still support him."

Source: mega

Anthony Scaramucci has spoken about Donald Trump recently.

As OK! previously reported, Donald questioned Michael's whereabouts, but he's currently deployed in Africa.

"What happened to her husband?" Donald said in a speech. "Where is he? He's gone. He knew. He knew."

Source: mega

Anthony Scaramucci used to work for Donald Trump.

Nikki quickly hit back on X, writing, "Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about."

