Donald Trump Rants Stormy Daniels Hush Money Charges Are 'Not a Crime'

Donald Trump insisted he hadn't committed any crimes outside of a hearing discussing his upcoming trial for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

The embattled ex-prez paid the adult film star $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election in order to allegedly keep her from speaking publicly about their 2006 affair. In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business documents in connection with the payment.