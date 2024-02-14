Donald Trump Is 'Slapping' His Supporters in the Face by Repeatedly Mocking Military Members, Anthony Scaramucci Claims

"Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election," Haley said of Trump's past comments about servicemen and women. "Everybody thought, oh, did he have a slip? What? What did that mean? The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged. He is more diminished than he then he was."

The former governor of South Carolina admitted she voted for him twice and was "proud to serve" in his administration, but she refused to stop calling out his bad behavior.

