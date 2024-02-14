OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Is 'Slapping' His Supporters in the Face by Repeatedly Mocking Military Members, Anthony Scaramucci Claims

donald trump slapping supporters mocking military anthony scaramucci pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 14 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Anthony Scaramucci called out Donald Trump's habit of mocking military members — most recently, Nikki Haley's deployed husband — during his Tuesday, February 13, appearance on CNN This Morning.

The former White House Communications Director noted that Trump "believes that the people that support him are actually pro-military, he believes that they're pro-patriotic," yet he continues to make controversial comments about past and current servicemembers.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slapping supporters mocking military anthony scaramuccijpg
Source: mega

Anthony Scaramucci briefly served as the White House Communications Director.

"He's slapping his supporters in the face. He wants to see how hard he can push his supporters to support him," Scaramucci explained. "Remember where he's talked about killing people on 5th Ave and these people will still support him."

This comes after Trump appeared to imply that Haley's husband — who is serving as a Major in the National Guard — had abandoned her throughout her campaign.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump doubles down demands nato allies pay bills
Source: mega

Donald Trump has a history of mocking military members.

Article continues below advertisement

"She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,'" Trump told a crowd of supporters at a South Carolina rally this past weekend.

"She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away," he quipped. "What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley blasts unhinged donald trump mocking military
Source: mega

Nikki Haley called Trump's controversial remarks about the military 'disgusting' in a recent interview.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

During Wednesday, February 14, conversation with the Today show's Craig Melvin, Haley firmly stated, "You mock one member of the military. You mock all members of the military."

Melvin noted that the 77-year-old has a history of making "disparaging" remarks about military members, from calling former POW John McCain a "loser" to allegedly banned a "severely wounded" veteran from making public appearances at his events.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley declares kamala harris women president
Source: mega

Haley vowed to continue to call out Trump when she believes he is wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

"Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election," Haley said of Trump's past comments about servicemen and women. "Everybody thought, oh, did he have a slip? What? What did that mean? The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged. He is more diminished than he then he was."

The former governor of South Carolina admitted she voted for him twice and was "proud to serve" in his administration, but she refused to stop calling out his bad behavior.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"He thinks I’m disloyal," Haley said. "I’m not loyal to anyone. I don’t do that. What I do is I call it out. If you’re right, you’re right. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong. I’m going to call it out every time."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.