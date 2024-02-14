Donald Trump Is 'Slapping' His Supporters in the Face by Repeatedly Mocking Military Members, Anthony Scaramucci Claims
Anthony Scaramucci called out Donald Trump's habit of mocking military members — most recently, Nikki Haley's deployed husband — during his Tuesday, February 13, appearance on CNN This Morning.
The former White House Communications Director noted that Trump "believes that the people that support him are actually pro-military, he believes that they're pro-patriotic," yet he continues to make controversial comments about past and current servicemembers.
"He's slapping his supporters in the face. He wants to see how hard he can push his supporters to support him," Scaramucci explained. "Remember where he's talked about killing people on 5th Ave and these people will still support him."
This comes after Trump appeared to imply that Haley's husband — who is serving as a Major in the National Guard — had abandoned her throughout her campaign.
"She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,'" Trump told a crowd of supporters at a South Carolina rally this past weekend.
"She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away," he quipped. "What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew."
- Voting for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden Is Like Voting for 'Demented' Over 'Dementia,' Anthony Scaramucci States
- 'I'm Very Upset With Her!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Nikki Haley for Breaking Her Promise to Not Run for President
- Nikki Haley Slams Former Boss Donald Trump for Not Being the 'Right President Going Forward': 'Chaos Follows Him Everywhere'
During Wednesday, February 14, conversation with the Today show's Craig Melvin, Haley firmly stated, "You mock one member of the military. You mock all members of the military."
Melvin noted that the 77-year-old has a history of making "disparaging" remarks about military members, from calling former POW John McCain a "loser" to allegedly banned a "severely wounded" veteran from making public appearances at his events.
"Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election," Haley said of Trump's past comments about servicemen and women. "Everybody thought, oh, did he have a slip? What? What did that mean? The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged. He is more diminished than he then he was."
The former governor of South Carolina admitted she voted for him twice and was "proud to serve" in his administration, but she refused to stop calling out his bad behavior.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He thinks I’m disloyal," Haley said. "I’m not loyal to anyone. I don’t do that. What I do is I call it out. If you’re right, you’re right. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong. I’m going to call it out every time."