Donald Trump Goes Viral for Wearing $10,000 Cowboy Hat in the Oval Office: 'There's a New Sheriff in Town'
March 14 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Giddy up, partner!
Donald Trump donned an interesting piece of headwear when he met with the 2025 World Champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on March 13 at the White House's Oval Office.
Donald Trump Wore the White Western-Style Cowboy Hat During a Meeting
The president, 79, was gifted a $10,000 cowboy hat from the company Resistol. The white headpiece was the 1776 edition, which was designed and commissioned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Trump yee-hawed his way through the meeting as he showed off his new accessory, with a clip of the event being shared on social media by White House communications advisor Margo Martin.
The Hat Was American-Themed
“As the Official Hat of the PRCA, Resistol was honored to present the President a Resistol 1776 hat, alongside the 2025 PRCA World Champions,” the company penned in a Facebook post.
Trump tried on the hat as his guests "oohed" and "ahhed" over the Western-inspired look.
The special edition hat is embellished with a 10K gold American flag pin alongside a single diamond. While there are only 250 hats available, the politician scored the very first one. The U.S. Constitution's preamble was also printed on the liner and the gold band slider had 13 diamonds to represent the original colonies.
- 'Old Man' Donald Trump Trolled for Showing Off His MAGA Hat Collection to World Leaders During High-Stakes White House Visit: 'So Embarrassing'
- Kid Rock Trolled for Wearing 'Tacky' Outfit to Meet With Donald Trump in the Oval Office: 'He Looks Like Evel Knievel'
- 'Pathetic': Donald Trump Mocked for Wearing New Red Hat Proudly Declaring He Was 'Right About Everything'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Rolled Their Eyes at the Pricey Headwear
Trump seemed to shoot himself in the caboose as fans were not happy with his choice of fashion and laughed at his taste.
"There's a new sheriff in town," one user joked. "People can't afford gas, but are supposed to be hyped he wore a hat."
“Now the term mad hatter seems perfect,” another person quipped. Someone else rolled their eyes: "How can that elderly t--- look even more stupid?"
Donald Trump Celebrated Women’s History Month Recently
Trump also recently celebrated Women’s History Month by inviting U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the White House on March 12.
Humphries, who won two bronze medals for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, gave him her Order of Ikkos pendant. The Order of Ikkos is a medal that Team USA medalists can award to a coach or mentor who was helpful in their success.
She cited Trump’s policies and support for women's sports as the reason for presenting him with the honor and she credited his position on keeping biological women in female sports, which she said allowed for "fair competition" and a "safe field of play."