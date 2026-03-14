or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Goes Viral for Wearing $10,000 Cowboy Hat in the Oval Office: 'There's a New Sheriff in Town'

image and inset of Donald trump
Source: MEGA/@MargoMartin47/X

Donald Trump was gifted a 10K white cowboy hat at the Oval Office at the White House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 14 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Giddy up, partner!

Donald Trump donned an interesting piece of headwear when he met with the 2025 World Champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on March 13 at the White House's Oval Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wore the White Western-Style Cowboy Hat During a Meeting

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @MargoMartin47/X

Donald Trump was happy with his new fashion accessory.

The president, 79, was gifted a $10,000 cowboy hat from the company Resistol. The white headpiece was the 1776 edition, which was designed and commissioned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump yee-hawed his way through the meeting as he showed off his new accessory, with a clip of the event being shared on social media by White House communications advisor Margo Martin.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hat Was American-Themed

image of Donald trump
Source: @MargoMartin47/X

Giddy up, cowboy!

“As the Official Hat of the PRCA, Resistol was honored to present the President a Resistol 1776 hat, alongside the 2025 PRCA World Champions,” the company penned in a Facebook post.

Trump tried on the hat as his guests "oohed" and "ahhed" over the Western-inspired look.

The special edition hat is embellished with a 10K gold American flag pin alongside a single diamond. While there are only 250 hats available, the politician scored the very first one. The U.S. Constitution's preamble was also printed on the liner and the gold band slider had 13 diamonds to represent the original colonies.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rolled Their Eyes at the Pricey Headwear

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president was presented with the hat by the accessory company Resistol.

Trump seemed to shoot himself in the caboose as fans were not happy with his choice of fashion and laughed at his taste.

"There's a new sheriff in town," one user joked. "People can't afford gas, but are supposed to be hyped he wore a hat."

“Now the term mad hatter seems perfect,” another person quipped. Someone else rolled their eyes: "How can that elderly t--- look even more stupid?"

Donald Trump Celebrated Women’s History Month Recently

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on March 12.

Trump also recently celebrated Women’s History Month by inviting U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the White House on March 12.

Humphries, who won two bronze medals for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, gave him her Order of Ikkos pendant. The Order of Ikkos is a medal that Team USA medalists can award to a coach or mentor who was helpful in their success.

She cited Trump’s policies and support for women's sports as the reason for presenting him with the honor and she credited his position on keeping biological women in female sports, which she said allowed for "fair competition" and a "safe field of play."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.