Donald Trump Goes Viral for Wearing $10,000 Cowboy Hat in the Oval Office: 'There's a New Sheriff in Town'

Article continues below advertisement

Giddy up, partner! Donald Trump donned an interesting piece of headwear when he met with the 2025 World Champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association on March 13 at the White House's Oval Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wore the White Western-Style Cowboy Hat During a Meeting

MUST WATCH!



President Trump puts on a cowboy hat in the Oval Office 🤠🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/02g2IBDvdL — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 13, 2026 Source: @MargoMartin47/X Donald Trump was happy with his new fashion accessory.

The president, 79, was gifted a $10,000 cowboy hat from the company Resistol. The white headpiece was the 1776 edition, which was designed and commissioned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Trump yee-hawed his way through the meeting as he showed off his new accessory, with a clip of the event being shared on social media by White House communications advisor Margo Martin.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hat Was American-Themed

Source: @MargoMartin47/X Giddy up, cowboy!

“As the Official Hat of the PRCA, Resistol was honored to present the President a Resistol 1776 hat, alongside the 2025 PRCA World Champions,” the company penned in a Facebook post. Trump tried on the hat as his guests "oohed" and "ahhed" over the Western-inspired look. The special edition hat is embellished with a 10K gold American flag pin alongside a single diamond. While there are only 250 hats available, the politician scored the very first one. The U.S. Constitution's preamble was also printed on the liner and the gold band slider had 13 diamonds to represent the original colonies.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rolled Their Eyes at the Pricey Headwear

Source: MEGA The president was presented with the hat by the accessory company Resistol.

Trump seemed to shoot himself in the caboose as fans were not happy with his choice of fashion and laughed at his taste. "There's a new sheriff in town," one user joked. "People can't afford gas, but are supposed to be hyped he wore a hat." “Now the term mad hatter seems perfect,” another person quipped. Someone else rolled their eyes: "How can that elderly t--- look even more stupid?"

Donald Trump Celebrated Women’s History Month Recently

Source: MEGA Donald Trump met U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on March 12.