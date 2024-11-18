Donald Trump May Pardon Prince Harry for 'Any Domestic Crimes' and Let Him Stay in the U.S. as a Gesture of Goodwill for King Charles
Prince Harry's residency status will be in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, but the real estate tycoon's ties to his parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, could protect the Duke of Sussex from being deported.
"President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law," the Heritage Foundation's Niles Gardiner told GB News.
"With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the U.S. public for scrutiny," the political commentator added.
Homeland Security threw out the Heritage Foundation's lawsuits to publicize Harry's immigration paperwork, but they want Trump's team to rule in their favor.
"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."
"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
New York lawyer Michael Wildes discussed Harry's visa status in an interview and what the future holds for him.
"He may just pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes," Wildes told a publication. "I've worked with Mr. Trump personally on very delicate matters in the past relating to immigration and he literally has a Trump card in these matters."
"We can expect to see more of Harry back in Britain in years to come," an insider told royal commentator Richard Eden.
OK! previously reported one commentator predicted Meghan Markle and the duke are worried about Trump kicking Harry out of the U.S.
“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."
“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added.
The Sussexes purchased a vacation home in Portugal weeks before Trump's win.
“Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome," Cohen stated. “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”
The former reality star previously slammed the Sussexes for their "Megxit" scandal.
"I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it," Trump shared.
“I think Harry's been used and been used terribly," Trump continued. "I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen. She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate."
Wildes spoke to Daily Mail.