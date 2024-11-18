Donald Trump May Pardon Prince Harry for 'Any Domestic Crimes' and Let Him Stay in the U.S. as a Gesture of Goodwill for King Charles

Homeland Security threw out the Heritage Foundation's lawsuits to publicize Harry's immigration paperwork, but they want Trump's team to rule in their favor.

"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."

"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.