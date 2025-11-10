Donald Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani and 76 Other Allies Accused of Trying to Overturn the 2020 Election
Nov. 10 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET
Rudy Giuliani has been pardoned by Donald Trump more than two years after he was indicted for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump freed the names of Giuliani and 76 other allies who had been accused of scheming to change the fate of the Republican leader's election loss to former President Joe Biden half a decade ago.
The Department of Justice’s pardon attorney, Ed Martin, announced the news via X on Sunday night, November 9, sharing a photo of a signed proclamation solidifying Trump's decision.
The official document claimed the order —which appeared to have been signed on Friday, November 7 — "ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation."
Others pardoned by Trump alongside Giuliani included former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman.
All individuals on the list received a "full, complete and unconditional pardon" and covers Trump's co-defendants in Georgia who were accused of conspiring to overturn election results in 2020.
"I, Donald J. Trump do hereby grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all United States citizens for conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission support, voting, activities, participation in, or advocacy for or of any slate or proposed slate of Presidential electors, whether or not recognized by any State or State official, in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election, as well as for any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election," the proclamation read.
Trump has been on a pardoning spree as of lately.
Less than one week prior, Trump granted clemency to New York Mets star Darryl Strawberry — clearing his name in connection to his 1995 tax evasion case.
Trump's decision to pardon Giuliani comes after the former attorney was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York last year for his "unparalleled" attempts to overturn the election.
The presidential pardon does not impact a judge's December 2023 ruling confirming Giuliani owed Georgia poll workers nearly $150 million for defaming them in relation to the 2020 election.
Trump has remained an avid supporter of Giuliani — who previously served on the president's legal team.
Just two months ago, Trump announced that he was awarding the former NYC mayor the Presidential Medal of Freedom
"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," he declared via Truth Social in September.