BREAKING NEWS Donald Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani and 76 Other Allies Accused of Trying to Overturn the 2020 Election Source: MEGA Donald Trump gave a 'full, complete and unconditional pardon' to Rudy Giuliani for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Rebecca Friedman Nov. 10 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Rudy Giuliani has been pardoned by Donald Trump more than two years after he was indicted for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump freed the names of Giuliani and 76 other allies who had been accused of scheming to change the fate of the Republican leader's election loss to former President Joe Biden half a decade ago. The Department of Justice’s pardon attorney, Ed Martin, announced the news via X on Sunday night, November 9, sharing a photo of a signed proclamation solidifying Trump's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York in 2024.

The official document claimed the order —which appeared to have been signed on Friday, November 7 — "ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation." Others pardoned by Trump alongside Giuliani included former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman. All individuals on the list received a "full, complete and unconditional pardon" and covers Trump's co-defendants in Georgia who were accused of conspiring to overturn election results in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump announced in September that he was awarding Rudy Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I, Donald J. Trump do hereby grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all United States citizens for conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission support, voting, activities, participation in, or advocacy for or of any slate or proposed slate of Presidential electors, whether or not recognized by any State or State official, in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election, as well as for any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election," the proclamation read. Trump has been on a pardoning spree as of lately. Less than one week prior, Trump granted clemency to New York Mets star Darryl Strawberry — clearing his name in connection to his 1995 tax evasion case.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rudy Giuliani owed Georgia poll workers nearly $150 million for defamation in 2023.

Trump's decision to pardon Giuliani comes after the former attorney was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York last year for his "unparalleled" attempts to overturn the election. The presidential pardon does not impact a judge's December 2023 ruling confirming Giuliani owed Georgia poll workers nearly $150 million for defaming them in relation to the 2020 election.

Source: MEGA Rudy Giuliani remains a close ally and friend to Donald Trump.