Rudy Giuliani 'Sold His Soul' to Protect Donald Trump, Claims Former White House Lawyer Ty Cobb After Arizona Indictment
An Arizona grand jury indicted Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump allies on Wednesday, April 24, for their role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Soon after the indictment, former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb claimed the ex-New York City mayor “sold his soul” to protect the former president.
The defendants in the indictment include Giuliani, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Christina Bobb, top campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and former campaign aide Mike Roman.”
They are all accused of aiding an unsuccessful scheme to award the state's electoral votes to Trump instead of Joe Biden, who rightfully won the state in 2020.
Cobb appeared on Wednesday’s edition of OutFront to give his take on the ongoing legal issues Trump and his co-conspirators are facing.
“I could see them fashioning this in a way that tries to scope in all the people who actually contacted fake electors, organized fake electors, helped policy-wise in terms of how they were going to do this, which would include Epshteyn," he told the outlet. "So, I think that’s– that seems to be the distinction that they use in identifying the people that they were going to mention in the indictment, either as unindicted co-conspirators or actual defendants."
"I do think that Epshteyn is fascinating as a defendant in this case.”
“He’s been with Trump a lot,” CNN host Erin Burnett pointed out. “I remember he was on the plane going down for the Mar-a-Lago indictment appearances. He’s — of all these people — still in his inner circle.”
“Very much in his inner circle,” Cobb replied. “And very protective of the former president and protective to the point that Giuliani reached when he arguably sold his soul to protect the president under circumstances that were improper.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Giuliani were named as unindicted co-conspirators in a Michigan fraud case investigating 16 alleged "fake electors" who supposedly signed documents claiming they were chosen to be the state's official electoral votes in the 2020 election.
Ellis and Meadows were also listed as co-conspirators at a hearing that took place on Wednesday, April 24.