Rudy Giuliani Found Legally Liable for Defaming 2 Georgia Election Workers, Judge Rules
Rudy Giuliani was declared legally liable for defaming two Georgia election workers, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled on Wednesday, August 30.
The federal judge filed a 57-page ruling stating the former New York mayor made a "flagrant violation" of the court's orders to search and produce "all materials responsive to plaintiffs" Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — the election workers who were harassed after Giuliani incessantly accused them of manipulating ballots while counting votes in Georgia on and after the 2020 election.
Giuliani's failure to follow court orders resulted in the judge awarding Freeman and Moss a "default judgement."
Judge Howell additionally ordered Giuliani to pay the election workers "punitive" damages for failing to obey the court's request, though an exact amount won't be determined until the case goes to trial.
"Just as taking shortcuts to win an election carries risks — even potential criminal liability — bypassing the discovery process carries serious sanctions," the judge wrote in the lengthy ruling obtained by a news publication.
Giuliani is facing consequences after he insisted Freeman and Moss miscounted or manipulated ballots and refused to quit blaming them for Donald Trump losing the election — even after multiple investigations and recounts proved otherwise.
The lawyer's allegations resulted in serious harassment toward the election workers, causing Freeman and Moss to file a lawsuit against Giuliani in 2021 for defamation, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, which the judge settled on Wednesday.
Trump, Giuliani and 17 other co-defendants are further being held responsible for the persecution of Freeman and Moss, as they face criminal charges after surrendering to police in Fulton County, Ga., last week for racketeering and conspiring to overturn the election results in Georgia.
Giuliani faces 13 total counts in the indictment, including: Racketeering, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
The former Trump attorney's bond was set for $150,000.
