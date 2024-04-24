Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Named as Unindicted Co-Conspirators in Michigan 2020 Election Fraud Case

Donald Trump was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a Michigan fraud case investigating 16 alleged "fake electors" who signed documents stating they had been chosen to cast the Great Lakes State's official electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Aside from the embattled ex-prez — who is facing a total of 91 felony counts stemming from four other investigations — disgraced ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis and prior chief of staff Mark Meadows were also listed as co-conspirators at a hearing that took place on Wednesday, April 24.