Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Named as Unindicted Co-Conspirators in Michigan 2020 Election Fraud Case

Apr. 24 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a Michigan fraud case investigating 16 alleged "fake electors" who signed documents stating they had been chosen to cast the Great Lakes State's official electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Aside from the embattled ex-prez — who is facing a total of 91 felony counts stemming from four other investigations — disgraced ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis and prior chief of staff Mark Meadows were also listed as co-conspirators at a hearing that took place on Wednesday, April 24.

donald trump rudy giuliani conspirators michigan election case
Source: mega

Rudy Giuliani was named as a co-conspirator in a Michigan election fraud case.

Although the four remain unindicted, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the "fake electors" would be hit with criminal charges last year.

"The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan," Nessel explained at the time, referring to the charges as "an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election."

donald trump rudy giuliani conspirators michigan election case
Source: mega

Mark Meadows was also named in the case.

As OK! previously reported, all four individuals were indicted in August 2023 for their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump's charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin oleary
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.

Donald Trump
Earlier that month, the former POTUS was also indicted for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.

At that time, he was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

donald trump rudy giuliani conspirators michigan election case
Source: mega

Donald Trump's hush money trial began on April 15.

This latest legal woe comes amid Trump's ongoing hush money trial in New York.

A grand jury voted to indict the controversial politician in March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

According to the adult film star, she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 — when he was married to current wife Melania — after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

