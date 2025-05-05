or
Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Bashes 'Pathetic' Fox News Host for 'Weakly' Defending President Against CNN and MSNBC

Donald Trump is not happy with Fox News host Howie Kurtz.

May 5 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump doesn't want people's pity, it seems.

The president took to Truth Social on Sunday, May 4, with a scathing statement attacking Fox News host Howard Kurtz after being left unpleased with the way the broadcast journalist tried to defend Trump during the network's Media Buzz segment that same morning.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"It is time for Howie Kurtz to retire!" Trump declared via his social media platform. "Every Woke Anchor in the Business, people that no one watched from CNN, MSDNC [sic], and others, are plastered all over his show, with all really negative and fake statements, and then I am weakly 'defended' by Howie and his group."

However, TV commentator Ben Domenech was praised by Trump for his "strong" defense of the POTUS.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"The case Howie makes for me is so pathetic that it would be a lot better if he didn’t say anything. Anyway, that’s the way it is!" the Republican leader snubbed.

Trump's comments came in response to a heated argument between Domenech and Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall during Kurtz' Fox News show on Sunday morning.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The group was discussing the pseudo-firing of Trump's National Security advisor Mike Waltz when the conversation escalated into a back-and-forth about the president's polling numbers.

Domenech was gushing over Trump's "dramatic, historic and impressive" first 100 days of his second term when Kurtz cited recent polling about whether Americans approve of what the president has done thus far since returning to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

"And no, they're not fake," Kurtz said after Trump, Domenech and other MAGA supporters have tried to argue that the polls were more of what the president likes to call "fake news."

As Marshall claimed the "immigration issue within the Latino community" is impacting Trump's overall approval rating, Domenech interrupted to declare: "No, you're wrong!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"You are not going to lecture the Latino member of this panel on this and say that you know what the Latino community is saying about this," he ridiculed. "You are dead wrong! You don’t know what you are talking about! That’s just c---. You cannot make that claim."

Kurtz — who seemed to take the least biased stance during the debate — then asked Domenech to "let Leslie speak" as Marshall informed the right-wing editor that there was "no reason to be hostile toward me."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Fox News

After Media Buzz aired on Sunday, Kurtz took to X (formerly named Twitter) to double down on his reporting amid backlash.

"Lotta trolls out today. I've known President Trump for 35 years, and if I hated him he wouldn't keep giving me interviews. Some people not interested in fairness," he penned after a critic claimed it "showed" how much Kurtz "hates" the U.S. commander-in-chief "every time" he talks about him.

In another post, Kurtz alleged: "I don't mind biased questions. Much of the media is biased against Trump. It was the fawning I tried to focus on."

