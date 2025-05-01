Donald Trump Memory Fail: President Sparks Concerns After Forgetting When He Hosted Visit With Philadelphia Eagles
Donald Trump is fueling concerns of forgetfulness.
On Thursday, May 1, the president was addressing a crowd at the White House in Washington, D.C, when he began recalling his visit with the Philadelphia Eagles "yesterday" — except he hosted the 2025 NFL Super Bowl Champions on Monday, April 28.
"I had Ohio state here and I had, yesterday, the Philadelphia Eagles here," Trump claimed despite posing with members of the team on the South Lawn three days prior.
After a video of the POTUS' comment went viral on social media, critics had a field day questioning Trump's mental state while calling out right-leaning networks for their past focus on Joe Biden's health and apparent silence when it comes to that of the Republican leader.
"Uhh...that was 3 days ago. Trump appears to be experiencing a lot of cognitive issues lately," media company MeidasTouch pointed out via X, as another hater warned: "Uh. The Eagles went there on Monday. Bro is deeply unwell."
"Mind you, these are the people who were questioning Biden’s cognitive ability," a third individual noted, while a fourth ridiculed, "Only if Joe Biden had said this!!! Fox News would have this clip running 24/7 and all the MAGA influencers would have been mocking Joe left and right! NUTS but is Trump so he gets a pass! From them!"
A fifth person claimed Trump's "dementia is setting in faster each day" amid accusations from psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner that the U.S. commander-in-chief has "no doubt" been experiencing symptoms of the cognitive condition.
As OK! previously reported, the psychologist spoke to MindSite News last month to decipher whether Trump's mental abilities have declined.
"When Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence. His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential," Dr. Gartner explained in early April.
The health professional also claimed Trump was physically in poor health, arguing: "He used to be quite graceful, and now he uses a wide-based gait typical of frontotemporal dementia, sometimes he swings his right leg in a semi-circle. He also has trouble getting up the ramp; he has trouble doing physical things."
His supporters and staffers disagree, however, as Trump's presidential physical earlier this year showed that he had lost at least 20 pounds since the final weigh-in of his first term.
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed her boss' health in a statement to told The Daily Beast last month.
"As the results of his recently conducted physical concluded, President Trump is indeed in peak physical and mental condition as a result of his strenuous schedule working 20 hours per day, his exercise on the golf course, and his diet courtesy of the exceptional White House chefs," she boasted.
Leavitt added: "The President is in a physical condition that most men his age could only dream about."