Donald Trump Is Viewed as a 'Dangerous Dictator' in the U.S., Astonishing New Poll Reveals
A striking new poll reveals that more than half of Americans view President Donald Trump as a "dangerous dictator."
According to the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), a staggering 52 percent of respondents believe Trump should have his powers curtailed "before he destroys American democracy."
This sentiment is overwhelmingly echoed among Democrats, with 87 percent agreeing, while only 17 percent of Republicans share the same concern.
The dissatisfaction with Trump transcends party lines, with independents weighing in at 56 percent on the dictator perspective, particularly as Americans cite his controversial maneuver of removing thousands of federal employees through DOGE.
The PRRI poll was released on the 100th day of Trump's presidency, and it showcases waning support on key promises that propelled his victory last November — the economy and immigration. Currently, only 40 percent of Americans hold favorable views of the president, indicating that even centrist voters might be reconsidering their support.
While 83 percent of Republicans maintain a favorable view of Trump, this contrasts sharply with a mere 8 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of independents, as evidenced by recent polling data.
Participants in the survey expressed alarm over Trump's actions to overhaul governmental structure, impose tariffs, and deport individuals without due process. Notably, 67 percent of Black Americans see Trump in dictatorial terms, along with 63 percent of Latinos, 58 percent of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and 45 percent of white Americans. PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman told Axios, "Most Americans view Trump in dictatorial terms, and I think most Americans are concerned that American democracy is on the line."
"It's only been 100 days into the Trump administration, yet we've really seen a pushback among most Americans to the Trump agenda," she further emphasized. Despite the uproar, an overwhelming 81 percent of Republicans feel that "Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America's greatness."
Deckman noted the nation is deeply fragmented on Trump's immigration policies, despite a general consensus against practices viewed as inhumane or unconstitutional. For example, 61 percent oppose the idea of placing illegal immigrants in military-guarded internment camps while awaiting deportation.
A notable majority believes Trump has overextended his authority with broad-scale firings of federal employees across various agencies.
Over 70 percent oppose severe budget cuts to critical federal agencies, especially those affecting aviation safety, medicine, and clean water. And when it comes to tariffs, two-thirds of Americans are against the introduction of new levies on imported goods.