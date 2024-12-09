'Lying' Donald Trump's Photo With Prince William Raises Questions About the President Elect's Real Height

Donald Trump often claims to be six feet and three inches tall, but a new photo op with Prince William might indicate that the President-elect is shorter than that.

Fun fact - Prince William is 6’3” and the clown telling anyone who will listen he’s 6’3” - even wearing the lifts in his shoes - is significantly shorter. This may come as a shock but Trump is lying. pic.twitter.com/3t4G96OE2O

"Trump says he is 6'3. Prince William is 'also' 6'3. What a liar the Prince of Wales is," Anglican priest Daniel Brereton replied with eye-roll emojis.