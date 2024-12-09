'Lying' Donald Trump's Photo With Prince William Raises Questions About the President Elect's Real Height
Donald Trump often claims to be six feet and three inches tall, but a new photo op with Prince William might indicate that the President-elect is shorter than that.
"Fun fact — Prince William is 6'3" and the clown telling anyone who will listen he's 6'3" — even wearing the lifts in his shoes — is significantly shorter," one X user wrote. "This may come as a shock but Trump is lying."
"Trump says he is 6'3. Prince William is 'also' 6'3. What a liar the Prince of Wales is," Anglican priest Daniel Brereton replied with eye-roll emojis.
OK! previously reported Trump raved about his time with the Prince of Wales in an interview, as the two met during the Notre Dame reopening on Saturday, December 7.
"I had a great talk with the prince," Trump told an outlet.
"He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," Trump gushed, seemingly referring to William's new beard. "Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that."
Aside from William's appearance, Trump admitted that he inquired about Kate Middleton's well-being because the princess spent most of the year battling cancer.
"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad," Trump revealed of the future king. "We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
William and the royal family are expected to be apolitical figures, but the Prince of Wales was diplomatic when discussing his time with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis. It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project," William said in a social media post.
"Also a pleasure to spend time with @EmmanuelMacron and @realDonaldTrump," William continued.
Although Trump and William got along, the politician isn't a fan of his brother, Prince Harry. Conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation is hopeful that the former reality star will push for the Duke of Sussex's immigration papers to be made public.
"President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law," the organization's director of Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, Nile Gardiner, told GB News.
"With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the U.S. public for scrutiny," the political commentator added.
The Heritage Foundation took legal action against Joe Biden's administration to release Harry's visa application to the public, but Homeland Security sided with the prince.
"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."
"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.