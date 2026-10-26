Barack Obama Takes Aim at Donald Trump Over Iran Conflict: 'How's That War Going?'

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Barack Obama waited until the final stretch of the midterm election campaign to hit the trail, but when he did, he came out swinging against Donald Trump and his administration. The former president swept through the Midwest on October 24 to support Democratic candidates in swing states, and he didn’t hold back, particularly on Trump’s disastrous war in Iran.

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“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory"



Obama just spoke to an ELECTRIC audience in Ohio, skewering Trump and Pete Hegseth and making the case that while we may be stuck with the same president for two more years, we are not stuck… pic.twitter.com/f333AFkJSW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

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'Seven Months Later, How's That War Going?'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama mocked Donald Trump's results in the Iran war.

“Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons, because I put a deal in place that everybody acknowledged,” he told an Ohio crowd. “And I didn’t have to fire a single missile to do it.” He reminded the audience that Trump tore up that successful agreement, and that the Strait of Hormuz was still open when he was president. “Seven months later, how’s that war going?” he asked. “And Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz."

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'He's Got the White House Looking Like Saddam Hussein Opened a Cheesecake Factory'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama poked fun at some of Donald Trump's obsessions.

Obama’s scorched-earth speech targeted Trump’s oft-repeated promise to “drain the swamp.” “The only thing that got drained was the Reflecting Pool in the National Mall after some no-bid contract got it all messed up,” he observed. Obama also poked fun at Trump’s obsession with renaming things and slapping gold coats of paint on Washington, D.C. landmarks and half the White House. "He should be on HGTV,” Obama joked. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

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'We've Got Two More Years of This Administration'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama took aim at Pete Hegseth's fixation on apperances.

Trump might take all this personally, given that Obama was backing Sherrod Brown, who is seeking to unseat the incumbent senator and current Trump obsession Jon Husted. On a more serious note, Obama promised voters that Democratic candidates would act as a check on Trump’s policies. “We got two more years of this administration,” he reminded them. “That’s how our system of government works. But you know what we’re not stuck with? We’re not stuck with a spineless Congress and Republican governors who are enabling lawlessness and carelessness and cruelty and indifference for working people.”

'There's a Decency We Should Expect Out of Our Public Officials'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama has long been a powerful voice for Democratic candidates.