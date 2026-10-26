Barack Obama Takes Aim at Donald Trump Over Iran Conflict: 'How's That War Going?'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Barack Obama waited until the final stretch of the midterm election campaign to hit the trail, but when he did, he came out swinging against Donald Trump and his administration.
The former president swept through the Midwest on October 24 to support Democratic candidates in swing states, and he didn’t hold back, particularly on Trump’s disastrous war in Iran.
'Seven Months Later, How's That War Going?'
“Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons, because I put a deal in place that everybody acknowledged,” he told an Ohio crowd. “And I didn’t have to fire a single missile to do it.”
He reminded the audience that Trump tore up that successful agreement, and that the Strait of Hormuz was still open when he was president.
“Seven months later, how’s that war going?” he asked. “And Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz."
'He's Got the White House Looking Like Saddam Hussein Opened a Cheesecake Factory'
Obama’s scorched-earth speech targeted Trump’s oft-repeated promise to “drain the swamp.”
“The only thing that got drained was the Reflecting Pool in the National Mall after some no-bid contract got it all messed up,” he observed.
Obama also poked fun at Trump’s obsession with renaming things and slapping gold coats of paint on Washington, D.C. landmarks and half the White House.
"He should be on HGTV,” Obama joked. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”
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'We've Got Two More Years of This Administration'
Trump might take all this personally, given that Obama was backing Sherrod Brown, who is seeking to unseat the incumbent senator and current Trump obsession Jon Husted.
On a more serious note, Obama promised voters that Democratic candidates would act as a check on Trump’s policies.
“We got two more years of this administration,” he reminded them. “That’s how our system of government works. But you know what we’re not stuck with? We’re not stuck with a spineless Congress and Republican governors who are enabling lawlessness and carelessness and cruelty and indifference for working people.”
'There's a Decency We Should Expect Out of Our Public Officials'
He took aim at Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Rimaswamy, whose controversial ad accused his Democratic opponent Dr. Amy Acton of lying about being sexually assaulted by her stepfather when she was 12.
“There’s a decency that we should expect out of our public officials,” Obama noted. “And I don’t know what’s happened where the standards of behavior have gotten so low that somebody could run an ad like that.”
Criticism of the ad greatly upset Trump, who snapped and called a journalist “a horrible little reporter” for asking about it.
Obama also cut loose on perfectly coiffed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has been fixated on the looks and testosterone levels of service members.
“How much time do you think this man spends in front of the mirror every day?” Obama quipped. “I mean, you know he’s working his hair, because that’s how warriors look.”