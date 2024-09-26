'Clown': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Dancing and Lip-Syncing to 'God Bless the U.S.A.' During South Carolina Rally
Former President Donald Trump was mocked on social media after a video of him briefly dancing and lip-syncing to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A."
Several musical artists have threatened legal action against the GOP nominee for playing their music at his rallies, and now Trump is stuck playing the same tracks over and over again.
An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the moment during Trump's rally in Mint Hill, N.C., where he awkwardly waited until the end of the song to start dancing.
The poster wrote, "He's so god d--- weird.. why is 'A' the only part of the song he knows?"
Several other X users shared the clip around to ridicule the ex-president by calling him "cringe" and an "embarrassment for the whole country."
One user shared the post and wrote, "The only 'dancing' this old fart knows how to do is wobbling back and forth or doing to double-handed j--- off thing."
Another X user commented, "What a clown. I can't help but notice he only sings along to the A in U.S.A. This is one of the most famous patriotic songs of all time... how do you forget two of the three parts of the most important word?!?"
A third person asked, "Does he have anyone else besides Greenwood that gives permission to use their music?"
As OK! previously reported, the Trump campaign has recently come under pressure as numerous artists have pushed back against the use of their music at the GOP nominee's rallies.
Many artists, including ABBA, Adele, Aerosmith, A-ha, The Animals, The Beatles, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Earth, Wind & Fire, Elton John, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Guns N’ Roses, Isaac Hayes, Leonard Cohen, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Nickelback, Ozzy Osbourne, Panic! at the Disco, Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Queen, R.E.M., Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Twisted Sister, The Village People and The White Stripes, have denied Trump of using their tunes.
Recently, the Foo Fighters expressed that they did not give permission for their song “My Hero” to be used by the Trump campaign. However, Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, claimed, “We have a license to play the song.”
Legal experts note that political campaigns must obtain music licenses and that artists can take action against unauthorized use implying endorsement.