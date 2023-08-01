OK Magazine
Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have a Prayer of Being Elected President,' Declares Fox News Analyst

By:

Aug. 1 2023, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Despite some hypothetical polls claiming Donald Trump is favored to be the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Fox News analyst Andrew McCarthy believes it's next to impossible for the ex-POTUS to win overall next year.

McCarthy offered his take in a new article he bluntly titled, "Trump Can't Win."

"I persist in the conviction that Trump doesn’t have a prayer of being elected president again," his piece for conservative magazine National Review began.

McCarthy believes the father-of-five's troubled past — including the Capitol riots and indictments — will be too much to overcome.

The writer noted that though Trump appears to be more popular than biggest Republican rival Ron DeSantis, "It is reasonable to forecast that at least a quarter of Republicans will not support Trump under any circumstances."

"That doesn’t mean they will vote for an unpopular Democrat, they just won’t vote (or will vote third-party, write-in, or some similarly futile vehicle for registering discontent)," McCarthy explained.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

"To have a chance in the general election, Trump has to make up that support," he continued. "But from where?"

McCarthy said the "Democratic opposition to Trump is nearly universal," while around 60 percent of the general public have unfavorable views of the businessman — two facts the editor doesn't see changing.

"To the contrary, about 54 percent of voters cast their ballots for someone other than Trump in 2016 and 2020, when he was more popular nationwide than he is now," McCarthy explained. "He couldn’t win in 2020 with 46 (he won by a miracle in 2016 with 46). He is not going to win with less than 46, but there’s no reason to think he would ever sniff 46 again."

Oddly enough, Trump went after Fox News just one day before McCarthy's piece debuted, taking to Truth Social and complaining the network was highlighting the wrong individuals.

"Why does FoxNews keep featuring 'losers' like failed Presidential candidates 'Aida' [Asa] Hutchinson, Crybaby Chris Sununu, who was ready to 'run' when he realized he was polling at ZERO, and Sloppy Chris Christie?" he wrote. "Doesn’t make sense, nobody wants to watch them!"

