Donald Trump Is 'Psychologically Coming to Grips With Losing' the 2024 Election, Ex-Staffer Claims: 'Growing Darker as a Result'
Donald Trump can't handle the heat!
Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for the ex-prez for 10 days before he got fired, said his former boss is panicking ahead of the 2024 election.
"Trump psychologically is coming to grips with losing this election. He is growing darker as a result of it. Will be a rough 81 days," Scaramucci wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people weighed in on Scaramucci's comments. One person wrote, "Seems like the countdown is on! The next 81 days will definitely be something to watch. Buckle up, everyone!" while another said, "He has nothing to lose so he's going to go full on Narc with all the bells and whistles."
A third person added, "…and as soon as he loses, he’s outta here to Venezuela, Hungary, or somewhere else that he’s behind the scenes plotting right now."
This is hardly the first time Scaramucci has weighed in on Trump's political future.
After Trump put together a last-minute press conference in August, in which he rambled on and on, Scaramucci predicted he's just trying to get attention.
"He spent the whole time talking about fearmongering. He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime, it's a very fear-based approach. I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing. He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how its done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working. If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself. The Harris campaign is actually very smart here saying a little about this and fact-checking things related to Israel," Scaramucci told CNN after the video made headlines.
"That is a frustrated — and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump. He's looking at the poll numbers. It's a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he's doing in the polls — that is a big tell for him. He's not doing well in the polls. He knows that, and that's another big lie that he is saying from that podium. Let him keep talking and he'll dig a bigger hole for himself. People will remember, 'I don't really want to go back to what was going on in this country in 2017 to January 2021,'" he added.